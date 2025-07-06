Metro In Dino BO Day 2: With Strong Saturday Push, Anurag Basu's Urban Drama Eyes Rs 15 Cr In Opening weekend

Hyderabad: Anurag Basu's latest directorial venture, Metro...In Dino, is gradually gaining traction at the box office. The film was released on July 4, 2025, and had a decent first day, collecting about Rs 3.5 crore overall in India. It made a nice jump of over 70 percent in collections on the second day, with about Rs 6 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. With this, the film's two-day domestic total stands at Rs 9.5 crore.

Occupancy reports indicate that the film got a sizeable boost in attendance on Saturday particularly for evening and night shows. The overall occupancy was around 32.20 percent, with evening shows nearly at 39 percent and night shows at 47 percent. Many urban centres such as Pune, NCR and Mumbai contributed in this growth in attendance. Pune alone had 55 percent occupancy for its night shows, indicating audience appeal was high in the city.

Metro... In Dino has a stellar ensemble cast comprising Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is a spiritual sequel to Basu's 2007 hit Life In A Metro and brings together multiple stories of love, heartbreak, and hope in today's fast-paced urban life.

Critics have provided a mixed evaluation of Metro... In Dino. While most have commended Basu's ability to deal with such complex emotions, as well as the performances of the cast, others have noted the unevenness of the storytelling as well as some patchy pacing in the narrative segments. The film appears to be gaining some traction at the box office with positive word of mouth, given Tripathi's and Sharma's performances.

The narrative focuses on four different couples who all experience love, commitment and the challenges of modern day relationships. Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi play a couple who have grown distant after more than twenty years of marriage. Sara Ali Khan portrays a confused young woman who begins to question her engagement after meeting Aditya Roy Kapur's carefree character. Neena Gupta's character seeks a second chance at happiness when she reunites with an old flame, played by Anupam Kher. At the same time, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh play a couple who are navigating the complications of long-distance love, unintended pregnancy, and career struggles.

With a good bump on Saturday, Metro... In Dino is now looking at a Rs 15 crore opening weekend. The film is up against a slew of competition from other big releases, but its slow and steady climb suggests it might find its audience within the next few days. The next big milestone will be the Sunday numbers at the box office, which could help increase momentum for the film leading into the week.