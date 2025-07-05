Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 1: Anurag Basu's Film Off To A Moderate Start, Manages To Surpass Prequel's Opening

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Basu's recently released musical romantic drama, Metro In Dino, hit theatres on July 4, 2025. A spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Life In A Metro, the film arrived with considerable expectations from fans. While the movie opened to a modest response at the box office, it still managed to surpass the opening day collection of its predecessor.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 1

Metro In Dino collected Rs 3.35 crore on its first day at the domestic box office, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. Although the amount seems small compared to other big Bollywood releases in recent times, it still is not a bad start for a romantic drama. This category typically sees slower openings in India.

To put things into perspective, the prequel Life In A Metro earned Rs 0.80 crore on its opening day back in 2007. Despite the slow start, that film went on to earn over Rs 24 crore in its lifetime, due to its strong word of mouth.

Occupancy Rates

The film recorded an average occupancy of 17.99% in Hindi-speaking regions on its opening Friday. Here's a breakdown of the day's occupancy:

Morning Shows: 8.64%

Afternoon Shows: 14.24%

Evening Shows: 17.99%

Night Shows: 31.09%

Metro In Dino Budget

Metro In Dino has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. Of this, Rs 85 crore was spent on the production of the film and Rs 15 crore was spent on advertisements and promotional activities, as reported by a newswire. The film was originally planned with a smaller budget of Rs 65 crore, but it reportedly went Rs 20 crore over budget during production. Given its current earnings, the film has a steep journey ahead to recover its costs and emerge as a box office success.

About Metro In Dino

Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro In Dino features a multi-starrer cast including Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee. The movie has four emotional love stories which take place in four metropolises in India - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore, all of which connect at different points in the narrative.

The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu under T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions. The music for the film has been composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes, Metro In Dino aims to touch hearts with its urban storytelling and melodic soundtrack. Following its theatrical run, the movie is expected to make its digital premiere on Netflix, though an official OTT release date has yet to be announced.