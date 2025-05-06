Met Gala 2025: SRK Reigns As Modern Maharaja; Priyanka Chopra Channels Old Hollywood In Balmain Suit

Hyderabad: New York witnessed a remarkable moment in fashion history on May 6 as two of India's biggest global icons, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, graced the Met Gala 2025 red carpet in standout style. With the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," the duo paid homage to tradition, tailoring, and timeless elegance, each in their signature flair.

Shah Rukh Khan's Royal Debut

Marking is first-ever appearance at the Met Gala, SRK made history as the first Indian male actor to walk the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dressed in an all-black custom Sabyasachi suit, the Bollywood superstar embodied modern royalty.

The standout feature of his outfit was a loud tiger sceptre and layered gold 'K' necklace, which is a royal reference to his nickname, "King Khan."

This look, referred to by fashion experts as 'modern Maharaja,' consisted of custom-made elements in addition to gold cascading chains and elaborate bespoke tailoring, as both a indication of strength and grace. Fashion critic Diet Sabya captured videos of SRK greeting fans outside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel before he went off to the gala, calling it a cultural crossover.

Sabyasachi, who was also at the gala, confirmed that SRK was indeed wearing his creations, popping them up on Instagram stories with teasers that said, "KING KHAN," and "BENGAL TIGER." The Bengal Tiger is a reoccurring theme in Sabyasachi work, capturing strength and royalty, which is perfect for SRK's first appearance at the Met Gala.

Priyanka Chopra's Fifth Appearance At The Gala

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was back for her fifth Met Gala and she appeared chic going for an ultra femme look. Holding hands with husband Nick Jonas, she showed out in a tailored polka dot suit dress by Balmain's own, Olivier Rousteing. Her outfit interpreted classic Hollywood glam through a gender-fluid lens, and it evoked the gala's theme well.

The tailored silhouette integrated a structured shape with a playful vibe, and it made reference to the historical Black dandy and sartorial stories tied to Black culture. Chopra complemented the look with dazzling Bvlgari jewellery, reinforcing her role as a global ambassador for the luxury brand. Nick Jonas, ever the supportive partner, coordinated in a sleek suit and was seen helping Chopra with the gown's trail, adding a heartfelt touch to the stylish affair.

Indian Stars Shine Bright

This year's Met Gala stood out for its strong Indian representation. Alongside SRK and Chopra, debutantes Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, as well as regulars Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla, made stunning appearances, making it a banner year for Indian fashion on a global platform.