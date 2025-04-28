ETV Bharat / entertainment

Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan To Debut With Sabyasachi

Shah Rukh Khan is reported to make his Met Gala debut in 2025, wearing famous fashion designer Sabyasachi's creation.

Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Set To Make His Debut In A Special Sabyasachi Creation?
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 10:49 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Met Gala, often dubbed the "Oscars of Fashion", is known for its red carpet moments and star-studded guest list. Over the years, Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra have made remarkable appearances at the prestigious event. Now, it's time for the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, to join the illustrious ranks.

According to a report by popular Instagram fashion account Diet Sabya, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to make his grand Met Gala debut in May 2025. In what is being described as a landmark moment for Indian fashion, SRK is expected to wear a custom outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his iconic label this year. Earlier, there were talks that King Khan might wear a creation by Manish Malhotra.

Diet Sabya posted, "We at DietSabya can confirm: yes, that is indeed SRK - India's undisputed generational superstar - making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand)." The post garnered extra attention after it was liked by Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's longtime manager, which further fueled the excitement among fans and fashionistas.

Adding to the Bollywood presence at this year's Gala, actor Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra, is also reported to be making her Met Gala debut.

Met Gala 2025 is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' with the dress code 'Tailored for You'. The co-chairs for the event will be Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Anna Wintour of Vogue, with honorary co-chair Lebron James.

In 2024, Alia Bhatt captivated global audiences with her second appearance at the Met Gala in a mint green floral saree designed by Sabyasachi. Her look received positive feedback from audiences everywhere.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to start working on Siddharth Anand's directorial King, an upcoming action thriller starring his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. The filming of King is scheduled to take place in Mumbai in mid-May, with a release in the latter half of 2026.

