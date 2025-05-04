Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In NYC Ahead Of Red Carpet Debut - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has landed in New York City ahead of the 2025 Met Gala. The actor, who is widely regarded as one of India's most iconic film personalities, was spotted at John F Kennedy International Airport on Sunday, marking what many believe is the beginning of his much-awaited Met Gala debut.

Dressed in a loose-fitting pair of cargo jeans, a grey hoodie, and a white casual T-shirt, Shah Rukh Khan looked effortlessly stylish as he walked through the airport terminal. The actor carried his baggage himself and was accompanied by his long-time manager, Pooja Dadlani. He was welcomed at the terminal by fans, who were lucky enough to get handshakes and even share a warm hug from the actor.

Though Shah Rukh Khan's confirmation for attending the Met Gala remains to be announced, speculations kicked in after Pooja Dadlani liked a post from fashion watchdog Diet Sabya on Instagram. The post cryptically approved SRK's debut, writing: "We at DietSabya can confirm: Yes, that is indeed SRK—India's undisputed generational superstar- making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand)." The post instantly went viral, getting social media all riled up and generating excitement.

This year's Met Gala, which takes place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, has the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," taken from Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The event's official dress code is "Tailored To You."

The 2025 Met Gala features a stellar cast of co-chairs, which includes singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James will serve as the honorary co-chair.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, who is currently expecting her first child, and Diljit Dosanjh are also set to walk the Met Gala red carpet this year.