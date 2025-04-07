Met Gala 2025: Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani Set To Walk The Red Carpet For The First Time

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and mom-to-be Kiara Advani is due to make her debut at Met Gala 2025, scheduled to be held on May 5. Kiara, known for her immaculate fashion sense and elegant style, is gearing up to make a stunning debut on the world's most celebrated fashion red carpet, joining an elite group of international celebrities.

According to a recent report by a newswire, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor, who is expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra, will be walking the Met Gala red carpet for the first time. Her appearance is already generating buzz, as fashion enthusiasts anticipate how she will embrace this year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." This year, the theme will focus on the role of tailoring in Black fashion, as well as its influence on establishing cultural identity. The dress code for the evening is aptly titled "Tailored for You."

The co-chairs of this event include singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James will also serve as an honorary co-chair.

Kiara Advani has previously represented India on international platforms. Last year, she turned heads at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes, where she wore a black-and-pink corset mermaid gown, complete with a statement necklace, black gloves, and a sleek bun.

Now, with her Met Gala debut, Kiara joins the ranks of Indian actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, who have graced the Met steps in the past. Alia Bhatt made headlines last year in a custom-made Sabyasachi sari, making her debut unforgettable.

On the work front, Kiara's schedule remains packed. She is set to star in Toxic alongside KGF star Yash, as well as War 2, opposite Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, marking her entry into Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. She also has Raja Saab with Prabhas in the pipeline.