Met Gala 2025: Full Guide To Theme, Date, Guest List & Indian Celebs Expected To Attend Fashion's Biggest Night

Hyderabad: The Met Gala, fashion's most glamorous night, returns for its 2025 edition. Celebrated as the biggest event in the fashion calendar, it promises unforgettable red carpet moments. Here's your guide to this year's Met Gala, including the official theme, date, expected guest list, co-hosts, and everything else you need to know.

When And Where Is The Met Gala 2025?

The Met Gala 2025 is set to return on Monday, May 5, 2025. The event is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

Where To Watch The Met Gala 2025?

For Indian audiences, the gala will stream live in the early hours of Tuesday, May 6, and can be watched on Vogue's website and across its social media platforms.

Met Gala 2025 Theme And Dress Code

The 2025 theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, is an evocative tribute to Black identity through fashion. Curated by Andrew Bolton, chief curator of the Costume Institute, the exhibition is inspired by Monica L Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibition delves into how fashion, particularly tailoring, has been used to define and express Black identities across the Atlantic diaspora.

This year also marks a significant shift in aesthetic focus. For the first time since 2003's Men in Skirts, menswear takes centre stage, pushing boundaries beyond traditional black-tie attire. The dress code, Tailored for You, encourages guests to blend personal style with the evening's theme.