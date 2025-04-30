Met Gala 2025: Full Guide To Theme, Date, Guest List & Indian Celebs Expected To Attend Fashion's Biggest Night

Hyderabad: The Met Gala, fashion's most glamorous night, returns for its 2025 edition. Celebrated as the biggest event in the fashion calendar, it promises unforgettable red carpet moments. Here's your guide to this year's Met Gala, including the official theme, date, expected guest list, co-hosts, and everything else you need to know.
When And Where Is The Met Gala 2025?
The Met Gala 2025 is set to return on Monday, May 5, 2025. The event is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.
Where To Watch The Met Gala 2025?
For Indian audiences, the gala will stream live in the early hours of Tuesday, May 6, and can be watched on Vogue's website and across its social media platforms.
Met Gala 2025 Theme And Dress Code
The 2025 theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, is an evocative tribute to Black identity through fashion. Curated by Andrew Bolton, chief curator of the Costume Institute, the exhibition is inspired by Monica L Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibition delves into how fashion, particularly tailoring, has been used to define and express Black identities across the Atlantic diaspora.
In celebration of the upcoming MET Gala, Vogue invited black creatives to celebrate 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'— † (@PHEAUXCOUTURE) April 16, 2025
Photographed by Tyler Mitchell and Styled by Law Roach pic.twitter.com/My05Xeq5Na
This year also marks a significant shift in aesthetic focus. For the first time since 2003's Men in Skirts, menswear takes centre stage, pushing boundaries beyond traditional black-tie attire. The dress code, Tailored for You, encourages guests to blend personal style with the evening's theme.
Met Gala 2025 Guest List
Based on reports from various media outlets, the Met Gala 2025 guest list is as follows:
Co-Chairs And Honorary Chair
- Anna Wintour
- Colman Domingo
- Lewis Hamilton
- Pharrell Williams
- A$AP Rocky
- LeBron James (Honorary Chair)
Host Committee Members
- Andre 3000
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- Jordan Casteel
- Dapper Dan
- Doechii
- Ayo Edebiri
- Edward Enninful
- Jeremy O Harris
- Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
- Rashid Johnson
- Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
- Audra McDonald
- Janelle Monáe
- Jeremy Pope
- Angel Reese
- Sha'Carri Richardson
- Tyla
- Usher
- Kara Walker
The guest list, though traditionally confidential, is already creating buzz with a mix of confirmed and rumoured appearances. Notable names expected to grace the red carpet include:
- Shakira
- Nicki Minaj
- Cardi B
- Dua Lipa
- Florence Pugh
- Ashley Graham
- Simone Biles
- Lizzo
- Barry Keoghan
- Jennie Kim
- Demi Moore
- Rachel Zegler
- Serena Williams
- Kris Jenner
- Mary J Blige
- Amelia Gray
- Paige Bueckers
Indian Celebrities At The Met Gala 2025
Some of the biggest names from Bollywood are going to make their mark at this year's event. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, rumoured to be appearing at the Met Gala for the first time ever, will be styled by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This would be the first time the designer would be stepping into the event as well.
Also likely to be attending are Alia Bhatt, who earlier grabbed headlines with her breathtaking Met Gala debut in 2023, and Priyanka Chopra, a frequent Met Gala guest famous for making bold fashion statements. Kiara Advani, who is now pregnant with her first child, is said to be planning a show-stopping maternity look for the night. Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is also reported to be attending.
