Met Gala 2025: From Kerala To New York - Neytt Extraweave's Carpet Shines For 3rd Consecutive Year

Cherthala (Kerala): The Met Gala 2025, one of the world's most iconic fashion events, has taken social media by storm this year, with stunning visuals of Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Isha Ambani, gracing the "blue" red carpet. What makes the event especially significant for India is the remarkable contribution from Kerala, where the massive event carpet was handcrafted.

Neytt by Extraweave, a textile firm based in Cherthala, Alappuzha, Kerala, has once again created the grand carpet that adorned the Met Gala venue - this being the third consecutive year the company has supplied carpets for the prestigious event. The 6,840 square meter carpet was made in 57 rolls, each measuring approximately 4 x 30 meters. The base carpet was designed to be a blank canvas, which was later painted by the event organisers to match the year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Though the blue hues and daffodil motifs that captured worldwide attention were added later in the US, the foundation - a luxurious handwoven carpet made from sisal fibre was produced in Kerala. The sisal was imported from Madagascar, and the carpet was woven using the traditional boucle technique. Despite being woven on power looms, all the finishing, including stitching and processing, was done by hand, involving 480 skilled workers over 90 days.

Notably, the carpet was hand-painted in blue after reaching the US. The natural fibre base, originally white, was chosen for its durability and sustainability, fitting the environmentally conscious ethos of modern luxury events. The company stated that while they provided only the base carpet, the visual transformation was done to suit the Met Gala's yearly thematic direction.

Neytt by Extraweave's global footprint is growing rapidly. Apart from the Met Gala, their carpets have previously graced Buckingham Palace and the White House. This year also marks the company's 25th anniversary, and their achievements have been officially recognised by Kerala's Minister for Industries, P Rajeev, who praised the firm for showcasing the state's textile excellence on a global stage.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Neytt Extraweave's content editor Amna shared details about the carpets. "Neytt Extraweave's role was solely to manufacture and supply the carpets for the Met Gala event. The colours and daffodil flowers seen in photos and videos were not part of our contribution. Each year, the Met Gala is organised around a specific theme. Based on that theme, the organisers determine the colours, appearance, and overall presentation. What we provided was essentially a blank canvas in the form of the base carpet," said Amna.

"For the Met Gala, we used sisal fibre, which is extracted from the Agave plant, to create the carpet. This sisal fibre was imported from Madagascar. The carpet was woven using a special technique known as bouclé. When delivered, the carpet was white in colour. The blue shade seen was hand-painted onto this white carpet," Amna explained.

"The stitching and other processing of the carpet woven on a power loom were all done by hand. Since the carpet used at the Met Gala was made from natural fibre, it is not suitable for exposure to water. Otherwise, the carpet can last for many years. Neytt Extraweave is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. However, the company currently prefers not to disclose the cost of production or other related details," Amna added.

Though production costs remain undisclosed, the pride of contributing to one of the world's most-watched fashion events remains immeasurable for the artisans and the state of Kerala.