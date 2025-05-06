ETV Bharat / entertainment

Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh's Turbaned Swag Steals Spotlight; Kiara Advani Reveals Baby Bump

Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani made memorable Met Gala 2025 debuts. Diljit channeled Punjabi royalty, while Kiara flaunted her baby bump.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani made memorable Met Gala 2025 debuts
Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani made memorable Met Gala 2025 debuts (Photo: Getty)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 6, 2025 at 8:28 AM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Indian superstars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani owned the Met Gala 2025 with their meaningful and memorable debuts. Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was the first turban-wearing actor-singer to step onto the Met Gala red carpet, while Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut dripping in maternal pride.

Diljit Dosanjh: Maharaja Swagger at the Met

Diljit wore a custom outfit designed by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung. His look exemplified a unique blend of heritage and high fashion, portraying a modern-day Maharaja. He wore a Sikh style turban, kurta and tehmat, which are Punjabi cultural staples. His outfit was enhanced by accessories, including a ceremonial sword and a long cape. Diljit's strong styling was a personal and cultural tribute. Fans cheered saying "Punjabi aa gaye oye," as the singer made his way.

According to media reports, Diljit's jewellery was sourced from the famous Cartier collection of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala who was known for his extravagance, heritage and boldness.

Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump

Bollywood actor Kiara used this opportunity to show off her baby bump, which made the moment all the more special. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kiara wore a black couture gown by Gaurav Gupta. The gown also had an added surprise with dynamic, double-paneled cape in honour of the late Andre Leon Talley, who had an influence on the theme "Tailoring Black Style."

Her look was completed with a golden breastplate, chunky gold rings, and nail charms. Kiara said, "Attending my first Met Gala at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, makes it even more special." Her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, shared Instagram stories filled with behind-the-scenes moments, showcasing his pride and admiration for her.

Hyderabad: Indian superstars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani owned the Met Gala 2025 with their meaningful and memorable debuts. Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was the first turban-wearing actor-singer to step onto the Met Gala red carpet, while Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut dripping in maternal pride.

Diljit Dosanjh: Maharaja Swagger at the Met

Diljit wore a custom outfit designed by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung. His look exemplified a unique blend of heritage and high fashion, portraying a modern-day Maharaja. He wore a Sikh style turban, kurta and tehmat, which are Punjabi cultural staples. His outfit was enhanced by accessories, including a ceremonial sword and a long cape. Diljit's strong styling was a personal and cultural tribute. Fans cheered saying "Punjabi aa gaye oye," as the singer made his way.

According to media reports, Diljit's jewellery was sourced from the famous Cartier collection of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala who was known for his extravagance, heritage and boldness.

Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump

Bollywood actor Kiara used this opportunity to show off her baby bump, which made the moment all the more special. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kiara wore a black couture gown by Gaurav Gupta. The gown also had an added surprise with dynamic, double-paneled cape in honour of the late Andre Leon Talley, who had an influence on the theme "Tailoring Black Style."

Her look was completed with a golden breastplate, chunky gold rings, and nail charms. Kiara said, "Attending my first Met Gala at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, makes it even more special." Her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, shared Instagram stories filled with behind-the-scenes moments, showcasing his pride and admiration for her.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DILJIT DOSANJH MET GALA 2025 LOOKKIARA ADVANI MET GALA 2025 LOOKENTERTAINMENT NEWSMET GALA 2025

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.