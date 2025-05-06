Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh's Turbaned Swag Steals Spotlight; Kiara Advani Reveals Baby Bump

Hyderabad: Indian superstars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani owned the Met Gala 2025 with their meaningful and memorable debuts. Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was the first turban-wearing actor-singer to step onto the Met Gala red carpet, while Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut dripping in maternal pride.

Diljit Dosanjh: Maharaja Swagger at the Met

Diljit wore a custom outfit designed by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung. His look exemplified a unique blend of heritage and high fashion, portraying a modern-day Maharaja. He wore a Sikh style turban, kurta and tehmat, which are Punjabi cultural staples. His outfit was enhanced by accessories, including a ceremonial sword and a long cape. Diljit's strong styling was a personal and cultural tribute. Fans cheered saying "Punjabi aa gaye oye," as the singer made his way.

According to media reports, Diljit's jewellery was sourced from the famous Cartier collection of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala who was known for his extravagance, heritage and boldness.

Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump

Bollywood actor Kiara used this opportunity to show off her baby bump, which made the moment all the more special. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kiara wore a black couture gown by Gaurav Gupta. The gown also had an added surprise with dynamic, double-paneled cape in honour of the late Andre Leon Talley, who had an influence on the theme "Tailoring Black Style."

Her look was completed with a golden breastplate, chunky gold rings, and nail charms. Kiara said, "Attending my first Met Gala at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, makes it even more special." Her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, shared Instagram stories filled with behind-the-scenes moments, showcasing his pride and admiration for her.