Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh Confirms His Red Carpet Debut, Says 'First Time'

Hyderabad: As the fashion world gears up for the Met Gala 2025, excitement is mounting around a possible new addition to the Indian contingent on the red carpet. After Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra confirmed their attendance at fashion's most iconic night, all eyes are now on Punjabi music sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has hinted at making his Met Gala debut.

Although Diljit has not officially announced anything, his recent Instagram Story has put the rumour mill into action. On his Instagram Story, Diljit posted a cryptic message that just read "First Time" along with an hourglass emoji. To add to the tease, he used Met Gala by Gunna as his background track.

Diljit Dosanjh's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

Adding to the suspense, Diljit also shared a photo of what seems to be his evening attire, wrapped carefully in a white cloth bag with "Met Gala" boldly printed on it. The suggestive teaser has been read by many as a sign that he will, in fact, be walking the red carpet this year.

Diljit Dosanjh's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

If true, Diljit Dosanjh's appearance would be a milestone for Indian presence at the Met Gala, possibly making 2025 the year with the biggest Indian presence to date. Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani have already reached New York prior to the event, set to take place on Monday, May 5 (early Tuesday in India).

The Met Gala, which takes place each year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is more than a glamorous night of fashion - it is also a benefit for the museum's Costume Institute, the only department that funds for itself. Last year alone, the event raised more than $26 million.

This year's edition will be co-chaired by Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky, alongside longtime curator and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. NBA icon LeBron James has been named honorary chair.