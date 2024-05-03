Meryl Streep to Receive Prestigious Palme D'or at Cannes 2024, Says 'Immeasurably Honoured'

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Meryl Streep will receive the honorary Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony on May 14, according to the organisers. She will also be the guest of honour for the ceremony, which will be held on the stage of the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Meryl will begin the upcoming edition with the jury president, Greta Gerwig, announcing the honours list.

Meryl had only travelled to Cannes once previously, in 1989, when she won best actress for A Cry in the Dark. Reacting to it, she said in a statement, "I am immeasurably honoured to receive the news of this prestigious award." She also stated, "For the international community of artists, winning an award at Cannes has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. Standing in the shadow of people who have already been acknowledged is both humbling and thrilling. I'm really looking forward to visiting France in May to thank everyone in person."

"Because she has spanned almost 50 years of cinema and embodied countless masterpieces, Meryl Streep is part of our collective imagination, our shared love of cinema," the festival organisers said in a statement. Meryl is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, having received a record 21 Oscar nominations and three victories. Her filmography includes modern classics such as The Deer Hunter, Out of Africa, and Kramer vs Kramer, as well as family favourites like The Devil Wears Prada and Mamma Mia.

Meryl is one of many Hollywood veterans attending this year's festival on the French Cote d'Azur, including Star Wars creator George Lucas, who will also receive a lifetime achievement award at the closing ceremony. Legendary Japanese animators Studio Ghibli will also get an honorary Palme d'Or, marking the first time a group rather than an individual will be receiving the award.