Mere Husband Ki Biwi Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Caught Between Bhumi Pednekar's Amnesia And Rakul Preet Singh's Love

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, released the trailer on Saturday, February 1. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of fun, with love, chaos, and a whole lot of quirkiness.

The three-minute and 11-second trailer introduces Ankur Chadha, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor. He is a man trapped between the present and the future. His ex-wife Prabhleen (played by Bhumi Pednekar) has retrograde amnesia and thus, has no memory of their separation. As Ankur thus prepares to embark on a new life with his fiance, Antara, played by Rakul Preet Singh, Prabhleen's fate barges in on Ankur's meticulously planned life, creating funny and emotional situations.

The trailer is full of humorous dialogues and laugh-out-loud moments, including a standout scene where Ankur's friend warns a doctor saying, "Aise isko apne past se bahut danger hai sir, aur iske future ko pata laga toh iski Lanka lag jayegi." Mera dost Ankur Chadha se Danger Lanka ho jayega. (He is in great danger from his past, and if his future finds out, he will be doomed. My friend Ankur will become Danger Lanka.)"

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a romantic drama set in Delhi, which explores love, fate, and unexpected twists in modern relationships. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Puja Films and is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 21, 2025.