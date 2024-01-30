Mega156: Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara 'gets into Action Mode' - See Pic

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated fantasy film, Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta, was unveiled during Sankranti through a captivating concept video. Building excitement, the filmmakers recently shared news about the initiation of the film's action choreography. Initially referred to as Mega156, the film marks Chiranjeevi's 156th cinematic venture.

UV Creations, the creative force behind Vishwambhara, provided an update on the film's progress on Instagram. They shared, "MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE gets into action mode 🔮💥 Director @vassishta_006, DOP @chotaknaidu have begun the Action Choreography discussions with renowned action directors #RamLakshman masters for the fight sequences of #Vishwambhara 💥💥," accompanied by a cheerful team photo.

The concept video for Vishwambhara promises a spectacular fantasy experience rooted in Hindu mythology. Reports suggest Chiranjeevi's character, Dorababu, will showcase a larger-than-life persona, delving into a different dimension. Commencing production in November 2023, the film, helmed by Mallidi Vassishta, features music by MM Keeravani, with a reported budget ranging from Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore. As for the cast, details remain undisclosed, while the musical and lyrical elements are in the capable hands of Oscar-winners MM Keeravani and Chandrabose.

Penned by Sai Madhav Burra, the film boasts cinematography by Chota K Naidu and editing by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and Santosh Kamireddy. AS Prakash serves as the production designer. Sushmita Konidela, Chiranjeevi's daughter and the producer of this project, takes on the role of costume designer. Notably, Siva Shakthi Datta, Keeravani’s father and the co-lyricist, adds a touch of familial collaboration.

Produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy for UV Creations, Vishwambhara is scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2025 during Sankranti.