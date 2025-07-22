Meet Varang, Villain Of Avatar: Fire And Ash, Before Trailer Releases With Fantastic Four

Hyderabad: James Cameron is shaking up the world of Pandora with Avatar: Fire and Ash, and this time, the danger doesn't come from the skies but rises from the mountains. Audiences will get their first look at the highly anticipated third film in the Avatar franchise only in theaters this weekend, as the trailer debuts exclusively with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The trailer, previously shown at CinemaCon and select press screenings in Los Angeles and New York, introduces Varang, the franchise's newest villain. Voiced by Game of Thrones star Oona Chaplin, Varang leads the Mangkwan Clan, a fierce Na'vi tribe known as the Ash People. These mountain-dwelling Na'vi live among the volcanoes and wield fire - both literally and metaphorically.

In the trailer, Varang is shown donning a spiky red-and-black headdress, walking through a smoky, magma-lit landscape. In a tense moment, she appears to hold Kiri (played by Sigourney Weaver) hostage and hisses the chilling line: "Your goddess has no dominion here." This line points to a major philosophical and spiritual divide between the Ash People and Jake Sully's clan, suggesting the film will explore internal conflicts among the Na'vi rather than the human-vs-alien conflict of earlier films.

Speaking to a news portal, Cameron confirmed this tonal shift: "We wanted to move beyond the simplistic 'humans bad, Na'vi good' dynamic. Varang is a leader hardened by tragedy. She'll do anything for her people even if it looks evil to us."

Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up where The Way of Water left off, continuing the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as they fight not just external threats, but now also internal divisions. Along with the Ash People, the trailer also teases another new tribe - the Wind Traders, who float across the skies on balloon-like vessels.

With Avatar and The Way of Water both surpassing $2 billion at the global box office, all eyes are on Fire and Ash to continue the franchise's streak of massive success. If it does, Avatar could become the only film series with three entries in the $2 billion club. The trailer screens exclusively with Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps starting this weekend. The full movie releases in theaters on December 19, 2025, followed by Avatar 4 in 2029 and Avatar 5 in 2031.