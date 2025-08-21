ETV Bharat / entertainment

Meet Sahher Bambba: Aryan Khan's Heroine in The Ba*ds Of Bollywood

Sahher Bambba, who debuted in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is Aryan Khan's leading lady in The Ba*ds Of Bollywood. Know more about her.

Actor Sahher Bambba
Actor Sahher Bambba (Photo: IANS)
Hyderabad: Aryan Khan's much-anticipated directorial debut The Ba*ds Of Bollywood has become the talk of the town. The teaser, dropped on August 17, is full of chaos, drama, and entertainment. While fans are curious about the story, all eyes are also on the leading lady, Sahher Bambba.

Sahher is not new to Bollywood. She made her first appearance in the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The movie, directed by Sunny Deol, also introduced, his son Karan Deol as the lead character. Sahher played the role of Sahher Sethi who was a vlogger and was memorable as a light presence on screen. Sahher is from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and she is the daughter of Sunil and Shilpa Bambba.

She is also a trained dancer and had an early taste of the limelight after winning the Oppo Bombay Times Fresh Face Award in 2016, which was handed to her by actress Sonakshi Sinha. Her journey did not stop at films. She featured in the popular music video Ishq Nahi Karte with Emraan Hashmi, sung by B Praak. On OTT, Sahher was seen in Disney+ Hotstar's lavish period drama The Empire, where she shared the screen with Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Drashti Dhami.

Sahher has a very big social media presence as well with over 286k followers on Instagram. She enjoys traveling as well and often posts pictures from her escapades. She is also an animal lover and posts many photos with cats and dogs.

With Aryan Khan's The Ba*ds Of Bollywood, Sahher now has a chance to shine in a big-ticket project backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. The show explores the struggles of outsiders trying to make it in Bollywood. There is also much buzz around the special appearances of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, however, the spot light is on Sahher Bambba as this could be the role that makes her a household name.
