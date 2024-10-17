Meet Nikita Porwal: Did You Know, The Newly Crowned Miss India 2024 Is Already One Film Old?

Hyderabad: Nikita Porwal, a young woman from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was recently crowned Femina Miss India World 2024 during a dazzling finale held at Famous Studios in Mumbai on October 16. With her victory, Nikita is set to represent India at the prestigious Miss World pageant.

All You Need To Know About the New Miss India

Nikita completed her early education at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School before pursuing higher studies at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. An ardent animal lover, Nikita advocates for the protection of animals, believing that humanity's progress should benefit all creatures. She emphasises the need to cherish and protect the environment and its inhabitants.

Nikita, an accomplished performer, has a rich background in storytelling, having participated in over 60 theatrical plays. In addition to acting, Nikita is a multi-talented individual who enjoys writing, painting, and reading. She even penned a 250-page play titled Krishna Leela, demonstrating her dedication to the art.

Her journey to stardom began at just 18 when she started as a television host. Her passion for performing arts soon drew her into acting, with her latest film, Chambal Paar, premiering at the International Film Festival. The film has gained recognition at international film festivals and will soon be released in India.

Living by the motto, "Be a life that matters, a loss that is felt," Nikita is inspired by former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom she admires for her elegance and intellect. In her Q&A session during the pageant, she highlighted the importance of balancing beauty with brains, stating, "I aim to celebrate my Indian heritage while embracing modernity."

On asked who is the most influential person in her life, she asserts with all confidence, "I am the most influential person in my life. Recognising my own power motivates me to strive for excellence every day." Beyond her pageant aspirations, Nikita also dreams of collaborating with renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

