Meet Krishnakumar Balasubramanian - the Actor Who Played Lord Krishna in Kalki 2898 AD

Hyderabad: After the premiere of Nag Ashwin's mythological sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, fans and critics have showered Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone with much admiration and love. However, the star cast just does not end here as the film contains many surprising cameos. One such cameo that has won over the internet is the actor who essayed the role of Lord Krishna in the epic film.

The film features Vijay Deverakonda playing Arjuna, Dulquer Salmaan and many more. However, what caught the attention of netizens was the portrayal of Lord Krishna in the climax. Amid the ongoing buzz around the actor who played Lord Krishna onscreen, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, or KK, took to Instagram to finally reveal that it was him.

Sharing an image from the climax, he wrote: "An absolute honour to be able to open an epic film, playing such a special character. Grateful, #Kalki2898AD" For the unversed, Lord Krishna, Ashwatthama played by Amitabh Bachchan, Arjuna, and Karna (essayed by Prabhas) engage in a violent fight towards the end of the film, making the audience erupt with excitement. KK was able to leave a mark among the stalwarts with his powerful voice-over and firm posture.

According to the most recent Sacnilk data, the film has grossed more than Rs 180 crore worldwide on its first day of release. Coming back to KK, the actor was also seen in Suriya's critically praised film Soorarai Pottru as Captain Chaitanya Rao. He's also an action choreographer.