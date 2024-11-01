ETV Bharat / entertainment

Meet Dua Padukone Singh! Deepika-Ranveer Reveal Name, First Picture of Their Daughter

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh named their daughter Dua. The parents also shared first glimpse of their bundle of joy.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh named their daughter Dua. The parents also shared first glimpse of their bundle of joy.
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh (Photo: PTI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally introduced their little bundle of joy to the world! Deepika took to social media to share the first picture of their adorable daughter, and we can't get enough!

Deepika revealed that their daughter's name is Dua Padukone Singh, a beautiful blend of both parents' surnames. Deepika shared a heartwarming photo of Dua, showcasing her tiny feet. The picture is a glimpse of joy and love that has filled their lives.

Deepika's caption read: Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers." Expressing gratitude, the new mommy further wrote, "Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."

The post has garnered millions of likes and comments, with fans and celebrities alike showering love and blessings on the new family. Shoojit Sircar, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar were among the first to congratulate the couple.

Deepika and Ranveer have been private about their daughter's arrival, but this special reveal has given fans a glimpse into their happy family life. With Dual's arrival, Deepika and Ranveer have embarked on a new chapter in their lives. We can't wait to see more of this adorable family grow and flourish together!

