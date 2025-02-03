Meet Grammy Winner Chandrika Tandon: The Chennai-Bred Sister of Indra Nooyi

Hyderabad: Indian-American vocalist, entrepreneur, and global business leader, Chandrika Tandon, won a Grammy at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles. Chandrika Tandon collaborated with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto on the album Triveni, which won the coveted prize for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album. During a backstage interview with the Recording Academy after winning the Grammy for Triveni, Tandon expressed joy and said, "It feels amazing." Other nominees in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category were Opus by Ryuichi Sakamoto, Break of Dawn by Ricky Kej, Warriors Of Light by Radhika Vekaria, and Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by Anoushka Shankar.

Triveni is an eclectic fusion of Indian classical music, Vedic chants, and international traditions that bring flute and cello together to offer the listener a meditative and self-actualizing experience. The soul-stirring mix of the album will surely enthrall both the spiritual wanderer and the music enthusiast worldwide.

The Consulate General of India in New York took to their official X, formerly called Twitter, account to wish Chandrika on the Grammy win. The tweets read: "Congratulations to Ms. Chandrika Tandon @chandrikatandon on winning Grammy Award @RecordingAcad in Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for Triveni! A mesmerizing fusion of ancient mantras, flute, and cello, Triveni bridges cultures and traditions through the universal language of music. Her works showcase a remarkable fusion of talent and creativity but always with a higher purpose. Wishing her continued success and global recognition!"

Who is Chandrika Tandon?

Chandrika Tandon's achievements transcend music. She has had a successful career in the business leadership world and has done superbly as one of the earliest partners at McKinsey & Company. At heart, Chandrika, who grew up in Chennai, is both a philanthropist and an educator. Her work focuses on emotional and economic well-being.

In 2005, she founded her non-profit music label, Soul Chants Music, with the aim of using music as a tool for global well-being. Over the years, she has released several albums, including the Grammy-nominated Soul Call, and performed at such prominent venues as the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and Times Square.

Her efforts in education are equally remarkable. As the Chair of the NYU Tandon School of Engineering Board and a major supporter of STEM education, Chandrika is deeply invested in improving access to higher education, especially for first-generation students and women.

Chandrika also engages in higher education, NYU, Yale, Harvard, as well as donations made to New York Hindu temples for their community centers.

The many laurels received by Chandrika in the course of her illustrious career include the Gallatin Medal, Walter Nichols Medal, and her membership into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

She also received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Ban-Ki Moon Award for Women's Empowerment.

In all that she has achieved, it is the commitment she makes to her music as a means of spreading joy, love, and transcendence that keeps those who hear her inspired by her work.

She is elder sister of Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo.

Chandrika Tandon's Grammy win has been just a chapter in a very inspiring story wherein music, education, and service come together to build a lasting legacy. (With agency inputs)