Meet Ali Emran, Kashmiri Filmmaker Whose Film 'Qouluf' Revives Native Language Cinema In Valley

Srinagar: After nearly six decades of hiatus, a Kashmiri-language film was shown at a cinema hall here. The historic return of native language film to Kashmir's troubled theatres witnessed the debut of the Kashmiri feature film "Qouluf," directed by well-known filmmaker Ali Emran.

Based on Kashmir’s indigenous philosophy of Sufism, the film premiered at Inox Srinagar and received a huge appreciation from the audience, filmmakers, and critics alike for its story and its direction.

Qouluf's premiere was a historic moment in Kashmir since it is the first Kashmiri-language feature film to be shown in a movie hall in almost six decades. The last Kashmiri-language film to be shown in Kashmiri cinemas was "Maez Raat" in 1964.

“Before creating waves in the valley, Qouluf was a top-performing film at the International Kolkata Film Festival, Best of India Cinema, and other festivals,” says Emran. The success demonstrates his dedication to promoting indigenous art, culture, and philosophy on a world stage.

Poster Of Ali Emran's Film Qouluf (ETV Bharat)

As a director, the 40-year-old Srinagar native has already made a name for himself with other films in Urdu and Kashmiri languages, including “Ibtida,” “Ninth Act,” “Know Me,” and others, which have made a place in many national and international film festivals.

Emran has studied engineering but he says he has always been interested in cinema, narrative writing, and poetry since his school days. “My love for films turned intense when I began attending film festivals during my engineering in Delhi, where I began to study and learn filmmaking from story to directing,” he says.

“During my college days, I made a short film called ‘Ninth Act’ in which I blended documentary realism with narrative artistry. This film set the stage for my career as a filmmaker,” he says. “It was an experimental film dedicated to unpacking complex socio-economic themes with sensitivity and depth. It helped me delve deep into the art of filmmaking and gave wings to my aim in life.”

After the “Ninth Act," he made another short film, ‘Know Me’, which was shown at the Mumbai Film Festival at that time. “My work was highly appreciated, after which I decided to take filmmaking as a profession fullfledged,” Emran says.