Me Too Tremor In Malayalam Films: Kerala Police Initiate Investigation Against Actor Siddique

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): In a recent development on the flood of allegations of sexual misconduct by male movie artists, the Kerala police have started a detailed investigation into the complaint of a young actress against the former General Secretary of the Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists Siddique.

A young actress had alleged that she was taken to Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram and brutally sexually assaulted after being offered a chance in a film.

Police officials led by the Assistant Commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment on Thursday obtained evidence that Siddique was staying at the Mascot Hotel during the period mentioned in the complaint

In 2016, the young actress alleged that she was raped in the first-floor room of the hotel but stated that she did not remember the room number and therefore the room was not searched.

As per the complaint, on the day of the alleged torture, a preview of the movie 'Sukhamayirikkatte' was held at Thiruvananthapuram's Nila Theatre. After watching the preview show with her, he tricked her into the hotel room faking a discussion on a prospective chance in another movie.

Before entering the hotel room, they entered their names in the guest register at the reception. The police took the visitor register of the hotel into custody for confirmation.

Upon investigation, the police collected evidence that Siddique had stayed in the Muscot hotel for three days from January 28, 2016. The police are conducting detailed checks on whether the female actor was also in the hotel.

Since the incident happened in 2016, scientific evidence is hard to come by upon which the police are collecting circumstantial evidence. In the complaint filed by the young actress, it was said that the sexual assault took place in January or February 2016. The police found it to be true.

Siddique had initially informed the police that the young actress had come to the Nila theatre with her parents. The police will therefore record the statement of the parents of the young woman. Efforts are on by the Kerala Police to take a secret statement of the actress.