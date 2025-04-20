MDMK Demands Ban On Sunny Deol Movie 'Jaat' In Tamil Nadu Over Depiction Of LTTE

Chennai: The Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Sunday demanded that the recently released Sunny Deol-starrer 'Jaat' be banned in Tamil Nadu over the alleged "maligning depiction" of the Eelam Tamil "freedom movement" and the LTTE.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the party's administrative council meeting held in the backdrop of Vaiko's son Durai Vaiko resigning from his party post on Saturday over internal squabbles.

While party sources remained tight-lipped about the issue being taken up in the meeting, some reports claimed a majority of the members wanted Durai to continue as the Principal Secretary of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). The party adopted various resolutions, including seeking the 'removal' of state Governor R N Ravi.

Referring to 'Jaat,' the resolution said, "The film has scenes maligning the Ealam Tamil freedom movement." "The movie has portrayed the members of Tamil Tigers (LTTE) who sacrificed their lives for Tamil Ealam (a separate homeland for Tamils) as cruel terrorists," it alleged.

Claiming that there was no need in the script to make such a reference, the pro-Tamil MDMK alleged that "the freedom fighters and generals" have been portrayed like villains and that this was "condemnable." "This meeting insists that Jaat should be banned in Tamil Nadu," it resolved.

Among others, it urged the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Act and wanted the 'removal' of Ravi, "who has been severely criticised by the Supreme Court," apparently referring to the top court verdict on assent to pending State bills. The party would stage a protest here on this issues on April 26, it resolved. MDMK, an ally of the ruling DMK, lauded the state government for announcing a panel to study Centre-State relations in light of state autonomy.