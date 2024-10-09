ETV Bharat / entertainment

McAfee Unveils Celebrity Hacker Hot List 2024: Orry, Diljit Dosanjh, and Alia Bhatt Top Targets

Hyderabad: In today’s digital age, where celebrity culture thrives, the allure of our favorite stars can sometimes mask hidden dangers lurking online. If you're a fan of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diljit Dosanjh, or Alia Bhatt, it's crucial to stay vigilant against cyber threats. Recent findings from cybersecurity firm McAfee reveal that these beloved personalities are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals, making it essential for fans to be aware of the potential online scams associated with them.

Interestingly, topping this year's McAfee Celebrity Hacker Hot List 2024 is not a superstar. Orhan Awatramani, widely known as Orry, is the prime target of cybercriminals. Though he is not a prominent personality from sports, cinema or political sphere, Orry's massive rise on social media has made him a prime target for malicious actors.

Following Orry are the popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently captivating audiences around the globe with his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 concert tours, and Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of her film Jigra this Dussehra weekend.

The report highlights a troubling trend: cybercriminals are leveraging the fame of these celebrities to lure unsuspecting fans into fraudulent schemes. For instance, scammers are creating fake ticket sales for Diljit’s concerts, enticing fans with unbelievable discounts, while also peddling misinformation through AI-generated content about stars like Alia Bhatt.