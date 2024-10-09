ETV Bharat / entertainment

Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon To Team up for Upcoming Film after Success of Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan is in talks with Matt Damon to feature in his upcoming film after the resounding success of his last directorial Oppenheimer.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

Matt Damon to team up with Christopher Nolan for upcoming film
Matt Damon to team up with Christopher Nolan for upcoming film (Photo: IANS/ANI)

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is gearing up for his next feature project following the tremendous success of Oppenheimer. The new film, which is slated for a U.S. theatrical release on July 17, 2026, marks Nolan's continued collaboration with Universal Pictures. According to a foreign daily, acclaimed actor Matt Damon is in negotiations to star in this highly anticipated project.

Matt Damon, who previously worked with Nolan on Interstellar (2014) and Oppenheimer (2023), is expected to play a pivotal role in the new film. Oppenheimer, a biographical drama that delves into J. Robert Oppenheimer's crucial role in the development of the atomic bomb, garnered widespread acclaim and was a major contender during the recent Oscars. The film secured eight Academy Awards, including Best Director for Nolan and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, who portrayed Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer was significant for Nolan, as it marked his first project outside of Warner Bros. in nearly two decades. The filmmaker is well-known for his previous successes with the studio, having helmed iconic films such as the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk. The success of Oppenheimer, which was released alongside Greta Gerwig's Barbie, solidified Nolan's reputation as a master storyteller. As fans eagerly await more details about this upcoming film, the collaboration between Nolan and Damon promises to deliver another compelling cinematic experience.

