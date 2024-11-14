Matka X Review: Varun Tej 'Steals the Show' in Retro Mass Actioner, but Predictability Takes a Toll

Hyderabad: Varun Tej's latest film Matka, released today on November 14, has sparked a buzz across social media, especially after the actor's previous film Operation Valentine didn't make much of an impact. This time, the expectations are high, as Matka is being lauded for its intense performances, vintage period setting, and action-packed narrative. Directed by Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame, the film is said to be based on a real-life incident, focusing on the rise of an underdog in the world of gambling, inspired by the life of Ratan Khatri.

The movie hit theaters alongside the big-budget fantasy drama Kanguva starring Suriya and Bobby Deol. In the film, the story revolves around Varun Tej's character Vasu, whose larger-than-life journey spans 24 years from 1958 to 1982. The actor's physicality and screen presence have earned praise, with many noting how well-suited he is for mass roles, especially with his well-built physique that complements the character's transformation.

The reactions on social media have been a mixed bag. Viewers have praised Varun's performance, with many calling it one of his best. One user wrote, "Matka is a retro mass actioner with beautiful performances and intense action. As always, Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej steals the show with his stellar performance. Director @KKfilmmaker has wonderfully recreated the vintage retro vibe, making it a mass jathara in theatres." Another user shared, "Varun's performance is the highlight, showcasing various layers in his role of Vasu. The vintage setup, music by GV Prakash, and execution by the director all come together to make it a memorable experience."

In addition to Varun's stellar performance, the film's technical aspects have received praise. The music and background score, particularly by GV Prakash, have been called one of the film's strong assets, adding to its dramatic tension. The dialogues and production design also stand out, with one viewer commenting that the film’s "vintage setup" was a major highlight.

However, not all reactions have been entirely positive. A few viewers have pointed out that while the film has a strong central performance, it falls into the trap of a predictable "rags to riches" storyline with some cliched moments. One critic noted, "The film is a boring rags-to-riches drama filled with cliched scenes and a predictable narrative. While Varun's performance and the period setup are commendable, the film struggles to maintain interest beyond a few key sequences." Despite this, Matka has managed to keep its audience engaged, especially with the mass-centric moments that appeal to its target demographic.

The movie's storyline, spanning several decades, also sees Varun Tej in multiple get-ups, showcasing his character's evolution from a young man to a middle-aged individual. His physical transformation and versatility have impressed many viewers. The film has been released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, broadening its reach across different regions.

In addition to Varun, the film features a strong supporting cast, including Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhry, with notable performances from Naveen Chandra, Saloni, Ajay Ghosh, and others. Matka was produced by Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments, adding to the anticipation around the film.

Ahead of the release, Varun Tej paid a visit to the Tirupati Balaji Temple, seeking divine blessings for his film. In a simple white kurta-pyjama, he offered prayers to Lord Balaji, reflecting the spiritual connection he has with his work.

All in all, Matka is proving to be a crowd-pleaser for those who enjoy mass action films with a strong central performance. While it may not reinvent the wheel in terms of its story, it’s clearly struck a chord with viewers who appreciate its retro vibe, gripping action, and Varun Tej’s powerful portrayal of an underdog. Whether it will attract a larger family audience remains to be seen.