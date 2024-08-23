ETV Bharat / entertainment

Matka Shoot In Full Swing: Varun Tej's Retro Action Unfolds In Kakinada

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Matka, starring Varun Tej, is a highly anticipated period drama currently being shot at Kakinada port. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film features Varun in dual roles and is set against a nostalgic backdrop.

Varun Tej's Matka Shoot (Photo: Film posters)

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated period drama Matka, starring Varun Tej, is generating significant buzz as its production continues at a brisk pace. The latest update from the set comes directly from Varun Tej's Instagram Story, where the actor shared a glimpse of the ongoing shoot at the Kakinada port. The image, though shadowed in mystery with Varun's face hidden, captures him holding a gun, clad in a retro outfit, exuding an aura of intensity.

Varun Tej's Matka Shoot (Varun Tej's Instagram Story)

Set against a period backdrop, Matka promises to transport audiences back in time, delivering a cinematic experience rich with nostalgia. The movie's first look has already showcased Varun Tej in dual avatars, one as an underdog youngster and the other as a seasoned middle-aged man who has carved a niche for himself. This dual portrayal hints at a complex character arc that has intrigued fans and critics alike.

Directed by Karuna Kumar and backed by the collaborative efforts of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments, Matka is being crafted as a Pan India film with a substantial budget. The film also boasts a powerful soundtrack composed by GV Prakash Kumar, adding to the period atmosphere that the film aims to evoke.

The Kakinada schedule, where the team is currently filming critical scenes, is a crucial phase of the production. Alongside Varun Tej, Matka features Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading ladies, further elevating the film's star power. With its promising storyline, high production values, and an ensemble cast, Matka is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in Varun Tej's career.

Varun Tej's Matka Shoot
