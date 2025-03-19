Materialists Trailer: Wealthy Suitor Or Flawed Ex? Dakota Johnson Torn Between Chris Evans And Pedro Pascal

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming American film Materialists, a romantic comedy featuring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, have released the trailer. Helmed by Past Lives director Celine and produced by A24, the trailer offers a glimpse into an intriguing love triangle that explores ambition, romance, and the complexities of past relationships.

The two-minute-and-22-second-long trailer introduces Dakota Johnson as Lucy, a highly skilled matchmaker who excels at helping others find love. However, her own love life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Randy, played by Pedro Pascal, on the night of a wedding for one of her clients. Randy appears to be the ideal partner - charming, successful, and seemingly perfect for her. But fate has other plans, as Lucy also encounters her flawed ex John, portrayed by Chris Evans, on the same night. This chance meeting forces her to reassess her emotions and question what she truly wants in a partner.

With flirtatious exchanges, light-hearted moments, and an undercurrent of emotional depth, Materialists promises to be a witty and heartfelt exploration of love and self-discovery. The trailer showcases Lucy's struggle as she navigates both relationships, torn between the security of a seemingly perfect match and the lingering connection with someone from her past.

The film also stars Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg. Materialists is set to hit theatres on June 13, with Song reuniting with producer David Hinojosa of 2 AM and Killer Films, who also backed her critically acclaimed debut, Past Lives.

Song's Past Lives, which premiered at Sundance in 2023, received widespread acclaim for its poignant storytelling. Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, the film explored themes of love, fate, and destiny, grossing over $42 million worldwide. It earned five Golden Globe nominations, three BAFTA nominations, and Academy Award nods for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

As for the leading trio, Dakota Johnson was last seen as the titular character in the 2024 superhero film Madame Web. Chris Evans appeared in a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, while Pedro Pascal is gearing up for the release of The Last of Us Season 2, premiering on HBO on April 13.