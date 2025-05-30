Massive Turnout For Miss Universe India 2025; Here's When Is The Finale

Hyderabad: The 2025 Miss Universe India journey has officially begun, and it is already making waves. State-level competitions are currently taking place all over India, and the media is buzzing with-pageant lovers and beauty enthusiasts' excitement. This year the competition has over 50,000 hopefuls from 30+ cities. The goal? To win one of 51 coveted spots in the grand finale, set to take place in July. The ultimate winner will proudly represent India at the prestigious Miss Universe global event.

Participants are competing in over 25 state-level contests. Some of the notable upcoming events are:

June 2nd: Miss Universe Madhya Pradesh at Empire Hotel, Bhopal (7 PM onwards)

June 4th: Joint finale of Miss Universe Delhi, Haryana, and Uttarakhand at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, Delhi (8 PM onwards)

June 7th: Miss Universe Himachal Pradesh at Baantalai Resort, Hamirpur (6 PM onwards)

During the grooming process, each contestant is supported by stylists, hair and makeup artists, choreographers and designers. They attend talent rounds and social issue panels, and each competition also has a creative challenge that is designed to assist the contestants as they prepare for the big stage.

Miss Universe 2024 (Photo: ANI)

Miss Universe India has a rich history. India has had an impact since Sushmita Sen won the title in 1994 and more recently, Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021. Sushmita Sen recently celebrated the 31st anniversary of her win on Instagram, calling it a life-defining moment filled with hope and gratitude.

This year, the pageant is being organised by K Sera Sera Box Office and Glamanand Entertainment. With the excitement building, all eyes are now on who will take the crown and carry the hopes of a nation to the world stage.