Massive Sets, 2000 Artists: Ramoji Film City Hosts Mega Shoots For Jr NTR's Dragon And Prabhas' Fauji

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City (RFC), one of the world's largest film studio complexes, has once again transformed into the bustling heart of Indian cinema. Currently, it is hosting two of the most eagerly anticipated film projects featuring top-tier stars Jr NTR and Prabhas. With elaborate sets, grand action sequences, and massive star power, RFC is currently the epicentre of cinematic excitement.

On one end of the studio, Jr NTR is shooting for his upcoming pan-India period action drama tentatively titled Dragon. Directed by Prashanth Neel, known for his blockbuster KGF series, the film is set against a period backdrop and promises high-voltage mass entertainment. The production, jointly backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, is currently filming major sequences at RFC with over 2,000 junior artists involved in large-scale action scenes. Actor Rukmini Vasanth is playing the female lead, and the film is being produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Kosaraju Hari. Dragon is scheduled to hit the silver screens next year on June 25.

In the meantime, superstar Prabhas is also working on his war drama Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is set in the 1940s and is a moving chapter in Indian history. The project is being shot on a specially constructed timber depot set within RFC. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauji features the debut of Imanvi Ismail as the female lead. The film also stars veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jayasudha in significant roles.