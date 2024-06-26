Massive Buzz Surrounds Kalki 2898 AD As Advance Booking for Day 1 Surges Past Rs 50 Cr in India

Hyderabad: Anticipations are soaring high as Nag Ashwin’s futuristic spectacle, Kalki 2898 AD gears up to hit the screens in a few hours. With a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore, it stands as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious ventures yet. The ensemble cast, led by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and the legendary Kamal Haasan, promises a cinematic experience like never before.

With just hours left before its grand release, excitement mounts over how Kalki 2898 AD will fare at the box office. The buzz is palpable, with expectations soaring for a blockbuster opening. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already amassed a whopping Rs 50.86 crore from advance bookings alone for day 1, with Rs 44 crore coming from over 16 lakh tickets sold, and the remainder from bulk bookings.

Set against the backdrop of a distant future where only the ancient city of Kashi remains inhabited, the film draws its roots from the Mahabharata, with Amitabh Bachchan portraying Ashwatthama, cursed by Lord Krishna to endure immortality.

The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have emerged as the front-runners in early box office collections, contributing Rs 13.32 crore and Rs 20.78 crore respectively. The producers even secured special court permission to hike ticket prices, underscoring the film’s massive anticipation.