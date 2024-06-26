ETV Bharat / entertainment

Massive Buzz Surrounds Kalki 2898 AD As Advance Booking for Day 1 Surges Past Rs 50 Cr in India

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 8 hours ago

Kalki 2898 AD is all set to make a grand entrance at the box office, suggest opening day advance booking collections so far. Strong early bookings, especially from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, contributed significantly to its impressive debut, hinting at a potential blockbuster trajectory ahead. Read on to know how much Kalki 2898 AD advance booking rakes in for day 1 so far.

Hyderabad: Anticipations are soaring high as Nag Ashwin’s futuristic spectacle, Kalki 2898 AD gears up to hit the screens in a few hours. With a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore, it stands as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious ventures yet. The ensemble cast, led by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and the legendary Kamal Haasan, promises a cinematic experience like never before.

With just hours left before its grand release, excitement mounts over how Kalki 2898 AD will fare at the box office. The buzz is palpable, with expectations soaring for a blockbuster opening. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already amassed a whopping Rs 50.86 crore from advance bookings alone for day 1, with Rs 44 crore coming from over 16 lakh tickets sold, and the remainder from bulk bookings.

Set against the backdrop of a distant future where only the ancient city of Kashi remains inhabited, the film draws its roots from the Mahabharata, with Amitabh Bachchan portraying Ashwatthama, cursed by Lord Krishna to endure immortality.

The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have emerged as the front-runners in early box office collections, contributing Rs 13.32 crore and Rs 20.78 crore respectively. The producers even secured special court permission to hike ticket prices, underscoring the film’s massive anticipation.

As the countdown to the first show continues, expectations are rife that Kalki 2898 AD could breach the Rs 60 crore mark in its initial run, with some trade pundits even foreseeing an unprecedented Rs 100 crore opening.

Given its lavish production costs, the film’s journey to profitability hinges on surpassing the coveted Rs 1000 crore milestone. While buzz surrounds its launch, the ultimate test lies in favorable reviews and strong word of mouth post-release. Should 'Kalki 2898 AD' sustain its momentum and garner acclaim from viewers and critics alike, it could redefine box office records.

A robust start bolstered by positive audience feedback could propel the film to unprecedented heights. Yet, scaling such heights is no small feat; Baahubali 2, another Prabhas starrer, remains the yardstick for Telugu cinema’s highest grosser. Thus, Kalki 2898 AD not only aims to excel but also potentially surpass the benchmarks set by its predecessors, marking a new era in Indian cinematic history.

