Marvel's Thunderbolts Hits OTT Platforms With Deleted Scenes And Bonus Features

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios is bringing its latest anti-hero blockbuster, Thunderbolts, to fans at home. After hitting theaters on May 2, 2025, the film will now be available for digital purchase and rental on July 1, and will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 29. The film, directed by Jake Schreier, brings together some of Marvel's most complex characters in a darker, emotionally rich storyline.

Starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman, Thunderbolts (now also rebranded as The New Avengers) offers a fresh take on the superhero team formula. Fans who purchase the film digitally on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or Fandango at Home will get early access. Physical media buyers will get even more to enjoy, thanks to exclusive bonus content.

The home release will include deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and director's commentary from Schreier. Special features also include in-depth looks at the characters Bob, Sentry, and The Void, all played by Lewis Pullman, as well as footage from on-location shoots in Kuala Lumpur. A standout bonus is the featurette "Assembling a Team to Remember", where cast and crew share insights about putting together the film's misfit crew of anti-heroes. Fans can also take a deeper look into the making of "Around the World and Back Again," which displays the film's vibrant visuals and set design. The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray will give audiences the true cinematic experience at home with Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®.

For collectors, a limited-edition SteelBook version will be available, featuring custom artwork and premium packaging. Additionally, a Walmart-exclusive pop-up Blu-ray package will showcase the film's key characters in vivid 3D design. Even though Thunderbolts had a mixed box office run, earning $381 million worldwide, it has gained strong fan support. Its digital release is expected to give the movie a second life, especially with its rebranding as The New Avengers.

Marvel Studios also hinted that the movie could begin streaming on Disney+ later this summer, likely after the physical release window closes. Whether you're a longtime MCU fan or just curious about this unconventional team, Thunderbolts offers a gritty, character-driven ride, and now, it's one you can enjoy from your couch.