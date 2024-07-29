From Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr To Wolverine's Hugh Jackman: 5 Actors Who Made Epic Comebacks To Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hyderabad: Marvel fans are buzzing with excitement as actor Robert Downey Jr is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The excitement is tangible as various new projects emerge featuring many beloved characters from previous instalments. Let's explore some actors who are reuniting with the studio.

Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr is gearing up to re-enter the realm of Marvel superheroes after a five-year hiatus. However, this time he won't be donning the Iron Man suit that made him a household name. Instead, Downey Jr is set to take on the role of Dr Victor Von Doom, a villain from the comic book series that has inspired the hit film adaptations. Fans can expect to see him in the upcoming movie titled Avengers: Doomsday, slated for release in May 2026, followed by another film, Secret Wars, which is scheduled to release a year later. This announcement was made during the Comic-Con event held in San Diego.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson, widely recognised for her portrayal of Black Widow within the Avengers franchise, is also involved in a secret Marvel project. At this moment, it remains unclear whether this project will be a live-action film, a television series, or perhaps an animated feature. Specific details about the endeavour have yet to be disclosed. However, in a recent interview with a newswire, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that they are indeed working on a project featuring Scarlett. In an earlier conversation with ComicBook in 2023, Scarlett Johansson also mentioned this project, affirming, "It is still happening." There is even speculation that a standalone series centred around Black Widow could be in the works.

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes has also made headlines by reprising his iconic role as Blade in the Deadpool & Wolverine film. First introduced as the vampire hunter in 1998, Snipes has returned to this character in subsequent films, including Blade II (2002) and Blade: Trinity (2004). His decision to take on the role again came after a conversation with Ryan Reynolds, the star of Deadpool.

Chris Evans

There are emerging reports regarding Chris Evans' possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well. Reports indicate that Evans has signed on for the film Avengers: Secret Wars. Those familiar with the MCU will recall the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, where Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, sails off into the sunset as an aged man. Nevertheless, speculations suggest that his return might not be in the form of Captain America but rather a brief cameo appearance as the older Steve Rogers.

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman had a touching farewell in the 2017 film Logan, directed by James Mangold. Jackman had consistently maintained that he would not reprise his role as an X-Men character. Nevertheless, he returned to the screen in Deadpool and Wolverine. While speaking to a newswire, Jackman said that when he stated he was finished with the role, he genuinely believed he was done. "But in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like, 'Those two characters together.' I knew it, I knew the fans wanted it ever since I put on the claws, and people talked about these two. So, that had always been there, but I just knew," Hugh shared with a newswire.