Martin Scorsese Joins Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound As Executive Producer, Says 'Glad The Movie Is An Official Selection At Cannes'

Hyderabad: American filmmaker Martin Scorsese has joined director Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film Homebound as an executive producer ahead of its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was made by Ghaywan on Saturday via Instagram, who shared the news along with a special note from Scorsese, in which the latter praised the film as a 'significant contribution to Indian cinema'.

Sharing the note, Ghaywan expressed his excitement over Scorsese's involvement. The Academy Award-winning director, known for masterpieces like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and The Wolf of Wall Street, wrote, "I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and I was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year."

In the caption, Neeraj Ghaywan wrote, "To have an icon like @martinscorsese_ lend his name to our film, Homebound, is an honour beyond words. I’m deeply grateful to our co-producer Melita Toscan, who introduced us to him."

Ghaywan further revealed that Scorsese played a hands-on role during the film's development. "Mr. Scorsese mentored us through the screenplay and multiple rounds of editing. He listened with care, understood the cultural context, and offered thoughtful, incisive notes each time. His kindness and commitment are extraordinary, and to have him nurture our film has been both a rare privilege and a profoundly humbling experience," he added.

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in key roles. While the film's premise remains tightly under wraps, it has already generated significant buzz, especially given its selection in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes. The screenplay has been co-written by Neeraj Ghaywan and Sumit Roy, and the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s debut feature, Masaan, also premiered at Cannes in 2015 in the same Un Certain Regard category, where it won both the Special Prize and the FIPRESCI Prize. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13 to 24, 2025.