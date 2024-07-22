Mark Your Calendars: Ram Charan and Shankar's Game Changer Finally Gets a Release Date; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan appeared in two films in 2022: RRR and Acharya, and did not have a release in 2023. But the wait is finally over as his action drama Game Changer is finally here. The film helmed by Shankar Shanmugam also stars Kiara Advani opposite Ram.

Ram Charan earlier updated his fans about the completion of the shoot with the post-production going on in full swing. Game Changer, a pan-Indian political drama directed by Tamil maverick Shankar is one of the year's most anticipated films. However, the film's release date has been shrouded in mystery as a result of the repeated delays.

Now, Dil Raju, Game Changer's producer, has finally revealed the film's release plans. During his speech at the pre-release event for Kollywood star Dhanush's film Raayan's Telugu version, Dil Raju said that Game Changer will be released during the Christmas season. However, the maker did not reveal the film's exact release date.

In addition to Game Changer, Telugu cinema fans are excited for the premiere of Vishwambhara, a socio-fantasy drama starring Charan's father and superstar Chiranjeevi. The Vassishta Mallidi directorial's first-glance reveal is set to be released on Chiranjeevi's birthday, August 22, according to a news portal. If these announcements transpire, fans of the father-son will be in for a double treat.

Now, both Game Changer and Vishwambhara are slated to hit theatres within a month of each other's release, providing fans a double dose of excitement. Game Changer is scheduled for a December release, while Vishwambhara will hit screens on January 10, 2025. Apart from Game Changer, the RRR star is also filming RC16 with Janhvi Kapoor, which will is helmed by Buchi Babu Sana.