Mark Your Calendar: Dhanush to Unveil Raayan Trailer on THIS Date

Hyderabad: Finally, the much-anticipated trailer for Dhanush's upcoming film Raayan has been revealed. The trailer for the movie, which opens in theatres on July 26, will be released on Tuesday, July 16. The announcement was made on social media by the makers on Sunday.

In addition to leading the film, Dhanush is also directing it. Raayan is the actor's second film as director, following Pa Paandi. Sharing the trailer release date, the makers also dropped a new poster of the film featuring Dhanush.

Earlier, makers shared the CBFC's censorship review with the film getting "A" certificate. A few days ago, the film's star-studded cast and crew attended a grand audio launch event in Chennai that featured performances by AR Rahman and Dhanush. The film's soundtrack is composed by AR Rahman.

Apart from Dhanush, actors Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Aparna Balamurali, SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, and Kalidas Jayaram also have significant roles in the movie. Dushara will portray Raayan's sister, and Sundeep and Kalidas will play his brothers. Dhanush released the first look poster for his 50th movie, Raayan on February 19. In the poster, Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, and Kalidas Jayaram can be seen holding sharp objects in their hands and wearing bloody aprons.

Dhanush last appeared in the 2023 film Captain Miller. He will shortly appear in the multilingual film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. He is also slated to join Captain Miller filmmaker Arun Matheswaran for a biopic of Ilaiyaraaja. He has also revealed his third directorial project, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, in which Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, and Anikha Surendran will play major roles.