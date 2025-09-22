ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mardaani 3: Fans Celebrate Return Of Rani Mukerji In Fierce Avatar; Poster Wins The Internet

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is set to return in her fierce and fearless avatar for the highly anticipated Mardaani 3. The makers announced the film on Monday, marking the auspicious occasion of Navratri with a brand-new poster.

The third installment of the celebrated franchise will once again see Rani step into the shoes of her iconic character, police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. Yash Raj Films confirmed her return, calling it the start of an epic battle between good and evil.

The announcement was paired with a powerful chant of "Algiri Nandini," celebrating Goddess Durga's strength. The makers hinted at how Shivani will face her toughest case yet, one that may put her life on the line.

The first poster features a striking close-up of Rani's hand gripping a revolver, standing firm against the barricades of the Delhi Police. The poster reflects both strength and grit, setting the tone for the upcoming thriller.