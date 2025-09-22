ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mardaani 3: Fans Celebrate Return Of Rani Mukerji In Fierce Avatar; Poster Wins The Internet

Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. YRF drops poster on Navratri, fans hail her comeback.

Rani Mukerji Returns Fierce in Mardaani 3 Poster
Rani Mukerji Returns Fierce in Mardaani 3 Poster (Photo: Film Poster/ IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 22, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is set to return in her fierce and fearless avatar for the highly anticipated Mardaani 3. The makers announced the film on Monday, marking the auspicious occasion of Navratri with a brand-new poster.

The third installment of the celebrated franchise will once again see Rani step into the shoes of her iconic character, police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. Yash Raj Films confirmed her return, calling it the start of an epic battle between good and evil.

The announcement was paired with a powerful chant of "Algiri Nandini," celebrating Goddess Durga's strength. The makers hinted at how Shivani will face her toughest case yet, one that may put her life on the line.

The first poster features a striking close-up of Rani's hand gripping a revolver, standing firm against the barricades of the Delhi Police. The poster reflects both strength and grit, setting the tone for the upcoming thriller.

Fans instantly erupted with joy on social media, celebrating the return of one of Indian cinema's most fearless female characters. One user wrote, "The Queen is back ❤️🙏🏻" while another added, "Just look at the selection of subject by #RaniMukerji. She is far ahead of her all contemporaries. #Mardaani3 will be a successful venture."

Another fan predicted, "#Mardaani3 sure shot HIT" while one more commented, "#Mardaani3 gonna blown our Minds away 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥." Another post read, "Confident in this film! @yrf #Ranimukherjee reprises cult character in #Mardaani3 releasing next year 27th Feb."

The Mardaani series holds a special place in Indian cinema as the only female-cop-led franchise. Known for its hard-hitting narratives and socially relevant themes, the franchise has consistently struck a chord with audiences. The first film released in 2014, followed by Mardaani 2 in 2019. Both were praised for Rani's powerful performances and their intense storylines.

According to the makers, this third chapter will raise the bar further. In a press release, they described it as darker and grittier, aiming to deliver an edge-of-the-seat theatrical experience. Rani herself had earlier teased that Mardaani 3 is "dark, deadly, and brutal."

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on February 27, 2026. It promises to showcase a violent clash between Shivani's courage and the sinister forces she must confront.

