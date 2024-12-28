ETV Bharat / entertainment

Marathi Actor Urmila Kanetkar's Car Hits Two Labourers In Mumbai; One Dead, Another Injured

Marathi actor Urmila Kanetkar's car hit two metro workers in Mumbai, killing one and severely injuring another.

Marathi Actor Urmila Kanetkar's Car Hits Two Labourers In Mumbai; One Dead, Another Injured
Marathi Actor Urmila Kanetkar's Car Hits Two Labourers In Mumbai; One Dead, Another Injured (Photo: IANS, ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: A tragic accident involving renowned Marathi actor Urmila Kanetkar's car claimed the life of a metro worker and left another severely injured near Kandivali's Poinsar Metro Station in Mumbai late on Friday, December 27. According to the police, the actor was returning from work when her driver lost control of the speeding vehicle.

The car veered off course and struck two labourers working at the metro construction site. One of the workers succumbed to injuries at the scene, while the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Urmila Kanetkar, who was inside the car at the time, sustained minor injuries. Reports suggest she escaped death due to the car's airbags during the crash.

The vehicle, however, had major damages due to the accident. A case has been registered against the driver at the Samta Nagar Police Station, and police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Urmila Kanetkar, a celebrated actor in Marathi cinema, is known for her roles in films like Duniyadaari, Shubhmangal Saavdhan, Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, Ti Sadhya Kay Karte and serials including Asambhav, Uun Paus and Goshta Eka Lagnachi. She is married to actor-filmmaker Addinath Kothare, son of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Kothare, and has a 6-year-old daughter named Jiza Kothare.

