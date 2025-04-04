Manoj Kumar: The All-Rounder Who Gave Hindi Cinema Its Hit Formula With Patriotic Films

Hyderabad: Veteran actor-director Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 in a Mumbai hospital today, April 4. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrities from the film fraternity and fans, everyone united in mourning the demise of Kumar as he leaves behind a legacy etched in the hearts of millions. His affinity for patriotic themes earned him the moniker of "Bharat Kumar" -- a name that became synonymous with patriotism and national pride for years.

But before he became the beloved "Bharat Kumar" of Hindi cinema, there was a young boy named Harikrishan Goswami. The one who made Mumbai, the city of dreams, his second home. Starting with a little-noticed debut in Fashion to earning Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema, he has had a remarkable journey in Hindi cinema.

Harikrishan was born in 1937 in Abbottabad, which is now Pakistan. Following partition, his family moved to Delhi. It was in the busy streets of Delhi that Harikrishan's love for cinema began to grow. After graduating from Hindu College, he followed his ambition to become an actor and left for Mumbai to make his mark in the film industry.

What changed his life forever was an encounter with cinema that happened during his adolescence. When Harikrishan was just 11 years old, he watched Dilip Kumar's Shabnam (1949) not knowing that the film would change the course of his life. Since then, he began to idolise Dilip Kumar. Harikrishan was struck not just by Kumar's performance but also by the character he portrayed, a man named Manoj. The character left such a profound impact on him that, on that very day, he decided that if ever he became an actor, he would take the screen name 'Manoj.'

Years later, that day indeed arrived. Harikrishan Goswami transformed into Manoj Kumar, the actor who would go on to shape the narrative of Indian cinema with his dedication, talent, and above all love for his country. He would later fondly recall his fascination with Dilip Kumar’s portrayal of Manoj in Shabnam in interviews, citing it as the turning point that guided him toward his new identity.

Manoj Kumar’s breakthrough came in 1962 with the film Hariyali Aur Rasta. The romantic drama in which he starred alongside Mala Sinha. This marked the beginning of his journey to stardom. The success of suspense thriller Woh Kaun Thi? further cemented his place in the industry. The film was also amped up by melodious songs composed by Madan Mohan, such as Lag Jaa Gale and Naina Barse Rimjhim.

His career took a significant turn when he ventured into films with patriotic themes. In 1965 released Shaheed which was based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh raked in mullahs for the makers. The film captured the imagination of a nation still reeling from its recent independence. When he made Shaheed, little would have Manoj Kumar known that the genre would become his signature in Hindi cinema.

Upkar was another significant film in Manoj Kumar's illustrious filmography. The idea for the film came from a conversation between him and Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. This was right after the success of Shaheed. Inspired by Shastri's powerful slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," Manoj decided to make it the core of Upkar, his directorial debut.

With Manoj in the lead, Upkar tasted massive success upon its release in 1967. The song Mere Desh Ki Dharti was the highlight of the film's soundtrack, which included seven songs. It became a symbol of India's spirit. During the Doordarshan era, whenever the song played on Chitrahaar or Rangoli, it would fill the air with a wave of patriotism. Even today, Independence and Republic Day celebrations feel incomplete without the song, crooned by Mahendra Kapoor and composed by Kalyanji-Anandji. With his maiden directorial venture, the actor gave Hindi cinema a hit formula. Patriotic films.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Manoj Kumar's films like Purab Aur Paschim, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and more continued to reflect his strong belief in patriotism and national unity. His name became closely linked to a new screen identity. One that symbolised the man and the heart of India. Audiences admired his sincerity and patriotism on screen. And the media lapped up the opportunity to christen him as "Bharat Kumar." A title he proudly carried till his last.

Kumar essayed different roles during his career spanning over nearly four decades. He headlined romantic films like Himalay Ki God Mein, Patthar Ke Sanam, Do Badan, Sawan Ki Ghata to thrillers like Gumnaam, to cultural dramas like Purab Aur Paschim. But it was patriotic roles that truly defined Manoj Kumar.

Bringing the struggles and aspirations of a newly independent nation on screen, Manoj became a symbol of India's growing pride. His ability to unite people through his on-screen patriotism made him an enduring icon. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 and in 2015, he was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema.

As his Do Badan co-star Asha Parekh told ETV Bharat, 'Manoj was an all-rounder'. A great director, writer, lyricist, and also a homeopathic doctor, a fact that many wouldn't know.

Kumar's passing marked the end of an era. Yet, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi aptly said, he will always be remembered as "an icon of Indian cinema." His films sparked national pride, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations. The name "Bharat Kumar" will forever be remembered in the history of Indian cinema as a tribute to a man who gave his heart to the country he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Shashi Goswami, and two sons, Kunal Goswami and Vishal Goswami.