Manoj Kumar Passes Away: PM Modi 'Saddened', Akshay Kumar And Others Pay Tribute To His Patriotic Legacy

Hyderabad: Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, widely known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his patriotic roles, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. The actor breathed his last at 4:03 am at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai due to cardiogenic shock following an acute myocardial infarction. His health had been deteriorating in recent months due to decompensated liver cirrhosis.

His son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed the news, stating, "He has had health-related issues for a long time. It's the grace of God that he bid adieu to this world peacefully. His cremation will take place tomorrow." The funeral is expected to see a large gathering of film fraternity members and well-wishers paying their final respects to the legendary actor.

Nationwide Condolences Pour In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over Manoj Kumar's passing. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute, calling Manoj Kumar a 'versatile actor' who enriched India's cultural heritage. "Popularly known as 'Bharat Kumar,' his unforgettable performances in films like Upkaar and Purab Aur Paschim have endeared him to people across generations. His cinematic legacy will live on through his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Bollywood Pays Heartfelt Tributes

Actor Akshay Kumar, deeply influenced by Manoj Kumar's work, stated, "I grew up learning from him that there's no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won't take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti."

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir reflected on Kumar's legacy, writing, "I have been and will always be proud of this, that my name matches yours. The first lesson of patriotism was taught by your films. If you were not there, there would not be a spark that would make me write 'Teri Mitti' with my simple pen. Goodbye, my hero!"

Actor Jackie Shroff posted a folded-hands emoji and a broken heart symbol, paying tribute to the legendary actor.

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar also expressed her grief on X, writing, "Extremely saddened at the demise of a legendary actor and filmmaker, Dadasaheb Phalke recipient Shri #ManojKumar Saab. He will eternally be remembered as Mr. Bharat for always reminding us about roti, kapada aur kisaan. Our integrity and patriotism. Our culture and our roots. You will be missed sorely Sir. Rest in peace. #OmShanti."

A Legacy That Will Live On

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Amritsar, Punjab, Manoj Kumar carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema. Throughout his career, Kumar became known for both his acting and direction in films that focused on national pride and the spirit of unity. Kumar's contributions to Indian cinema earned him several prestigious accolades, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards in different categories.

In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian arts, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 1992. His legacy was further solidified when he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, the highest recognition in Indian cinema.