Manoj Kumar Passes Away, Leaves Behind A Cinematic Legacy Rooted In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Indian cinema lost a legend today as veteran actor and director Manoj Kumar passed away in Mumbai. Popularly referred to as 'Bharat Kumar' due to his patriotic and socially oriented films, Manoj Kumar established a niche for himself with his strong performances and engaging storytelling. He will always be remembered for his nationalist fervour and for his filmography, which was had a deep connection to Kashmir. In Kashmir, Kumar has filmed some of his most iconic movies.

Kashmir, with its snow-capped mountains, lush green meadows, and serene lakes, was the ideal setting for several of his screen classics. From sad love tales to revolutionary dramas, his films encapsulated the loveliness of Kashmir and transformed the "heaven on earth" into an integral part of Indian cinema's golden age.

1. Himalay Ki God Mein (1965)

In Himalay Ki God Mein, Manoj Kumar played the character of Dr Sunil Mehra, a doctor who chooses to practice in a far-flung Himalayan village despite facing many difficulties.The film captures the scenery of Kashmir, with most important scenes filmed at Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and the Dal Lake in Srinagar. Snow-covered mountains, thick pine forests, and shining rivers contributed their share of poetic beauty to the film.

2. Do Badan (1966)

Do Badan featured Manoj Kumar as Vikas, a college boy caught between his love life and family responsibilities. The sorrowful melodies of the film and tragic story were only enhanced by the pastoral scenery of Kashmir's rural landscape. The rolling valleys, turning roads, and misty hilltops enhanced a sense of fantasy on the drama-charged intensity of the film, turning it into one of the most aesthetically appealing love stories of its time.

3. Patthar Ke Sanam (1967)

Manoj Kumar played the role of Rajesh, a gentle soul entangled in a tangled love triangle, in Patthar Ke Sanam. The movie, which dealt with love, sacrifice, and devotion, showcased some of its most romantic scenes against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir. Srinagar's Dal Lake, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam offered the perfect location for the film's melodious tunes, adding to its timelessness. The enchantment of Kashmir lent depth to the emotions of the characters, and their love tale became even more moving.

4. Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974)

One of Manoj Kumar's most influential films, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, addressed issues of poverty, corruption, and social injustice. Kumar not only acted as Bharat Kumar, the poor protagonist, but also directed, wrote, and produced the movie. Some scenes were filmed in the stunning landscapes of Kashmir, again highlighting the contrast between nature's peace and the cruel realities of life. The success of the film solidified his reputation as a filmmaker with a cause, earning him the fond nickname of 'Bharat Kumar.'

5. Kranti (1981)

A turning point in Indian cinema, Kranti was a patriotic epic where Manoj Kumar reprised his role as Bharat Kumar, a battle-hardened revolutionary leader who led a fight against British occupation. The film, which went on to become the biggest Bollywood hit of 1981, included a number of major sequences filmed in Kashmir. Dal Lake, Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg served as beautiful locations for the film's action scenes, such as boat races and snow-clad battle scenes. The immortal line, "Jab tak angrezon ke haath mein talwar rahegi, tab tak Kranti ki yeh jang jaari rahegi (As long as the British hold the sword, this war of revolution will continue)" has left an ever-lasting impression on people.