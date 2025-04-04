Manoj Kumar Gave First Bollywood Breaks To Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon's Fathers; Stars Recall In Emotional Tributes

Hyderabad: Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, a towering figure in Indian cinema revered for his patriotic storytelling, passed away at the age of 87 in Mumbai after battling age-related health issues. Affectionately called Bharat Kumar, Manoj Kumar wasn't just a cinematic icon; he was a mentor, a visionary, and a torchbearer of national pride through cinema.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the film fraternity, two heartfelt messages stood out - those from Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon, who both credited the legendary actor for shaping their fathers' careers and, by extension, influencing their own journeys in the industry.

Ajay Devgn, in a deeply emotional tribute, revealed the personal connection his family shared with Manoj Kumar. "Manoj Kumar ji was not just a cinematic icon - he was a personal milestone in my family's journey. He gave my father, Veeru Devgan, his very first break as an action director in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. From there, their collaboration continued all the way to Kranti, creating moments that are now part of Indian cinema's golden history," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Manoj ji’s films - Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Shor, Kranti, they weren’t just films…they were national emotions. His creative genius, unwavering patriotism, and storytelling depth set a benchmark that very few have matched. As Indian cinema bids farewell to its Bharat Kumar - a storyteller, a patriot, and a legend. I also wish to say thank you for shaping my father’s journey and for inspiring countless storytellers like me. Your legacy, Manoj ji, is eternal. Om Shanti. - Ajay Devgn," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, actor Raveena Tandon also shared her personal connection with the late actor-director. Visiting his residence to pay her last respects, Raveena revealed that Manoj Kumar played a pivotal role in launching her father, director Ravi Tandon's career.

"He was the one who gave my dad his break in films," Raveena told the media. "He was like a father to all of us. Today, I have brought his three favourite things to offer him, which I have already placed before him. I will come again tomorrow morning to offer them as well. One is Mahakaal's Rudraksha mala, the second is Sai Baba's vibhuti, and the third is the Indian flag," she said.

"Because for me, he was Bharat, he is Bharat, and he will always be Bharat. His inspirational movies, patriotism, and devotional films remain unmatched to this day, and no one will ever make such films again. Each of his songs holds a memory, and my favourite is Jab Zero Diya Mere Bharat Ne," she stated.

Manoj Kumar, whose real name was Harikrishna Giri Goswami, became synonymous with patriotic cinema in the 1960s and 70s. His films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Shor, and Kranti weren't just hits, they were cultural milestones that stirred national pride and unity.