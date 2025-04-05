Manoj Kumar Funeral: 'Bharat Kumar' Laid To Rest With State Honours; Emotional Farewell From Wife - Video

Hyderabad: Veteran actor-director Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday, April 4. Kumar breathed his last at the age of 87 after a prolonged illness. His last rites took place today, April 5, in Juhu, Mumbai, with several Bollywood stars in attendance. Mortal remains of the late actor were brought to his Mumbai residence where family members and close friends paid their respects.

His last rites were conducted with full state honours. According to protocol, Kumar's mortal remains were wrapped in the Indian national flag. Kumar's wife, Shashi Goswami, was seen breaking down during the ceremony.

Manoj Kumar's patriotic films made him a beloved figure in Hindi cinema. His roles in Shaheed (1965), Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Kranti (1981) made him a household name in India. His films were loved for boosting national pride, earning him the title "Bharat Kumar."

Besides acting, Kumar also donned director, producer and writer's hats in his almost four decade long career. Upkar, with which he made his directorial debut, bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film for the second position. His other significant films like Purab Aur Paschim and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974) were well-appreciated and commercially successful ventures.

The actor was awarded Padma Shri (1992) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2015). His death closes the chapter on an era for Hindi cinema.

Following Kumar's demise, condolences poured in from every nook and corner of India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described Kumar as an "icon of Indian cinema" for his talent to evoke national pride through his performances. President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death.

The Bollywood community came together to mourn Kumar's loss. From the likes of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, to Ranveer Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Karan Johar, among others, they all expressed their sorrow over his loss.