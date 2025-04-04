Manoj Kumar Death: 'He's Had Health Issues for a Long Time,' Says Son; Funeral on April 5 - Video

Hyderabad: Veteran actor, director Manoj Kumar died at 3:30 AM today, April 4, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His son, Kunal Goswami, shared that Manoj had been suffering from health problems for many years and died peacefully in his last days. The cremation will be conducted on April 5.
"...He has had health-related issues for a long time. It's the grace of the god that he bid adieu to this world peacefully. His cremation will take place tomorrow," Kunal told a newswire.
Manoj Kumar was taken to hospital on February 21, 2025, because of deteriorating health. Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, said in a official statement, "Veteran actor Shri Manoj Kumarji passed away peacefully at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital early this morning at around 3:30 AM, due to age-related health issues. He had been hospitalised for the past few weeks."
There were tributes from celebrities, politicians, and fans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolences: "Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary actor and film maker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was a cinema icon, especially known for his patriotic spirit. His films were the trigger for national pride and will keep inspiring future generations. My condolences are with his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti."
Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will… pic.twitter.com/f8pYqOxol3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025
Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Amritsar, Manoj was referred to as "Bharat Kumar" for his patriotic roles. His performances in movies such as Kranti, Shaheed, Upkar and Purab Aur Paschim struck a chord with the patriotic sentiment of India.
