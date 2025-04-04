ETV Bharat / entertainment

Manoj Kumar Death: 'He's Had Health Issues for a Long Time,' Says Son; Funeral on April 5 - Video

Hyderabad: Veteran actor, director Manoj Kumar died at 3:30 AM today, April 4, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His son, Kunal Goswami, shared that Manoj had been suffering from health problems for many years and died peacefully in his last days. The cremation will be conducted on April 5.

"...He has had health-related issues for a long time. It's the grace of the god that he bid adieu to this world peacefully. His cremation will take place tomorrow," Kunal told a newswire.

Manoj Kumar was taken to hospital on February 21, 2025, because of deteriorating health. Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, said in a official statement, "Veteran actor Shri Manoj Kumarji passed away peacefully at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital early this morning at around 3:30 AM, due to age-related health issues. He had been hospitalised for the past few weeks."