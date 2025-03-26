Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away; Vijay, Suriya Pay Last Respects, Kamal Haasan, Khushbu, and Others Mourn His Demise - Watch

Hyderabad: Tamil actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, son of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, passed away on March 25 in Chennai after suffering a heart attack. He was 48. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry, with many celebrities and political leaders expressing grief and condolences.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan mourned his loss, stating, "I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Manoj Bharathiraja, the son of my soulmate and director Bharathiraja, who is also an actor. I express my heartfelt condolences to Bharathiraja, who is grieving the loss of his beloved son, as well as to his family and friends."

Tamil Actor-Director Manoj Bharathiraja No More; Visuals From Final Rites (Video: PTI)

Chiyaan Vikram shared an emotional tribute, writing, "Today, I lost a dear friend, and the world lost an incredible storyteller. He may no longer walk among us, but he will always live in the laughter, the emotions, and the memories he gave us. Rest in peace, my friend. You will always be missed, but never forgotten."

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu wrote, "Really shocking to hear the news… can't believe you are no more, my brother. #Manoj gone too soon… Deepest condolences to @offBharathiraja uncle, family, and friends. May your soul rest in peace."

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar also expressed her grief, stating, "Extremely shocked to hear that Manoj is no longer with us. His untimely demise pains me. He was just 48 years old. May God give strength to Bharathiraja sir and his family to overcome this unbearable loss."

Vijay and Suriya were seen offering their condolences in person. The two attended Manoj's final rites held on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, Ashwathi (Nandana), and their two daughters, Arshitha and Mathivathani.

For the unversed, Manoj made his acting debut in 1999 with Taj Mahal, a romantic drama directed by his father, Bharathiraja. The film featured Riya Sen as the female lead and had a screenplay written by Mani Ratnam. With music composed by A. R. Rahman, the movie became a significant milestone in Tamil cinema.

Following Taj Mahal, Manoj starred in several notable films, such as Samuthiram, Alli Arjuna, Varushamellam Vasantham, Kadal Pookal, Viruman, and Maanaadu. In 2023, he made his directorial debut with Margazhi Thingal, featuring his father, Bharathiraja, along with newcomers Shyaam Selvan and Rakshana. The film had music composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja.