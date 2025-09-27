'Ram Gopal Varma Was And Is In The Big League': Manoj Bajpayee On Reuniting With His Mentor After Over 25 years
Ram Gopal Varma teams up with Manoj Bajpayee for Police Station Mein Bhoot. The actor says RGV is set to blow minds with horror drama.
By Seema Sinha
Published : September 27, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
“Be ready to be surprised by Ramu’s work in Police Station Mein Bhoot,” says an excited Manoj Bajpayee, who is reuniting with his mentor Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) as the main protagonist and in a full-fledged role after over 25 years. RGV and Bajpayee's collaboration in the 1998 film Satya marked a career-defining moment for the actor and the film also established RGV’s reputation as a visionary director. A landmark in Indian cinema, the film that won many awards, was praised for its realistic depiction of the Mumbai underworld and considered a turning point for Hindi films. Bajpayee's portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre in the gritty underworld drama is considered iconic. Besides Satya, the duo's other work, including films like Kaun, a suspense thriller, and action-crime drama Shool are also recognized as cinematic milestones.
Doing a project with RGV has always been a learning ground for Bajpayee. “Ramu is somebody who always pushes me to give my best, he pushes me to think out-of- the-box about the performance and as a result I keep improving as an actor. This happens also because his demands and expectations from me are very high, so you have to give your best and be on your toes to do something very different, something new and in turn you improve your performance, you come out so much better. My endeavour in my journey is to keep working and keep surprising myself and Ramu helps me in doing that,” says the National Award-winning actor.
Bajpayee further says that he can see a new version of RGV which he is finding very stimulating. “We spent many years away from each other and while both of us were doing our own things, I now see a person who has seen life and has had a vast experience in Telugu and Hindi film industry and that has gone deep in making him stronger in his skills. I see him as someone who is very keen on trying out new things, leaving behind or discarding the old and trying to find a new ground as a director that is far more updated and upgraded. So just be ready to be surprised by his directorial work in Police Station Mein Bhoot. Ram Gopal Varma 2.0 is really going to blow your mind,” says Bajpayee.
All praise for his protégé, Varma says, “I have seen and know Manoj's acting skills when I made Satya and Kaun and as an actor I know that if push is given he can come up with a mind-blowing performance which he is doing in my new film.”
RGV’s recent film career has seen significant struggles, marked by numerous box office flops and a lack of critical success, a fact he himself has attributed to arrogance. He said he cried while watching Satya when it re-released recently after 27 years because he realised he had become "drunk on its success" after the cult hit and his later films, gimmicky and with shock value, didn't have the same "honesty and integrity".
However, this doesn’t bother Bajpayee and he insists that RGV will always remain in the big league as he says, “First of all let me reiterate that Ramu was in the big league and Ramu is in the big league. I have never seen any director who has been experimenting in the genre that aggressively that intuitively and that intelligently. He is the single man who changed the course of Mumbai film industry. He is the single man who changed the way people look at actors, he will always be in the big league.”
On the other hand, talking about his protégé, RGV, who is delighted to reunite with the actor, says that he couldn’t have thought of any other actor playing the protagonist in Police Station Mein Bhoot. “Undoubtedly, Manoj is one of the finest actors and he can’t be beaten in certain genres. The role he is playing in this film is very complex in the context of a strict police officer who doesn’t believe in supernatural elements and then his character is confronted by something like a ghost. The conflict between what he believes in the role of a police officer and then he has to tackle something which is not in his control. He has done a fantastic job. I approached him for this role because I know it is very complex and only he could have done it,” says RGV.
“Working with Manoj again after Satya is both nostalgic and thrilling. He is really enjoying doing this film essentially because he has never done a horror film and I am really challenging him with the performance in the way the scenes are written and conceived,” the director added.
Further, talking about the film, RGV says, “We came up with this line – An encounter with a cop, a feared guy, he kills a gangster who comes back as a ghost to haunt the police station. This is the basic premise of the film. There was one basic idea -- we go to police when we fear something but where will the police go if they are scared and what can scare a policeman, it certainly can’t be a criminal. Everybody is scared of ghosts whether you are a police or military man. To see men in uniform looking scared will be a new visual for the screen.”
RGV and Bajpayee had earlier worked together on the 1999 release Kaun, a suspense thriller bordering on psychological horror to which RGV says, “Kaun is different. In that film Manoj kind of played a psychopath or a ‘killer’ who is trying to scare Urmila Matondkar’s character. But Police Station Mein Bhoot is far more complex than that.”
Police Station Mein Bhoot has gone on floors and the first schedule is already complete setting the stage for a gripping journey that blends fear, irony, and RGV's signature storytelling. To quote Bajpayee on social media – “From Satya to now… some journeys are meant to come full circle.”
Read More