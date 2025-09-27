ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Ram Gopal Varma Was And Is In The Big League': Manoj Bajpayee On Reuniting With His Mentor After Over 25 years

“Be ready to be surprised by Ramu’s work in Police Station Mein Bhoot,” says an excited Manoj Bajpayee, who is reuniting with his mentor Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) as the main protagonist and in a full-fledged role after over 25 years. RGV and Bajpayee's collaboration in the 1998 film Satya marked a career-defining moment for the actor and the film also established RGV’s reputation as a visionary director. A landmark in Indian cinema, the film that won many awards, was praised for its realistic depiction of the Mumbai underworld and considered a turning point for Hindi films. Bajpayee's portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre in the gritty underworld drama is considered iconic. Besides Satya, the duo's other work, including films like Kaun, a suspense thriller, and action-crime drama Shool are also recognized as cinematic milestones.

Doing a project with RGV has always been a learning ground for Bajpayee. “Ramu is somebody who always pushes me to give my best, he pushes me to think out-of- the-box about the performance and as a result I keep improving as an actor. This happens also because his demands and expectations from me are very high, so you have to give your best and be on your toes to do something very different, something new and in turn you improve your performance, you come out so much better. My endeavour in my journey is to keep working and keep surprising myself and Ramu helps me in doing that,” says the National Award-winning actor.

Bajpayee further says that he can see a new version of RGV which he is finding very stimulating. “We spent many years away from each other and while both of us were doing our own things, I now see a person who has seen life and has had a vast experience in Telugu and Hindi film industry and that has gone deep in making him stronger in his skills. I see him as someone who is very keen on trying out new things, leaving behind or discarding the old and trying to find a new ground as a director that is far more updated and upgraded. So just be ready to be surprised by his directorial work in Police Station Mein Bhoot. Ram Gopal Varma 2.0 is really going to blow your mind,” says Bajpayee.

All praise for his protégé, Varma says, “I have seen and know Manoj's acting skills when I made Satya and Kaun and as an actor I know that if push is given he can come up with a mind-blowing performance which he is doing in my new film.”

RGV’s recent film career has seen significant struggles, marked by numerous box office flops and a lack of critical success, a fact he himself has attributed to arrogance. He said he cried while watching Satya when it re-released recently after 27 years because he realised he had become "drunk on its success" after the cult hit and his later films, gimmicky and with shock value, didn't have the same "honesty and integrity".