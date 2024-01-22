Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar top 3 finalists? Bigg Boss 17 makers drop major hint

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated grand finale of the 17th season of Bigg Boss is drawing closer and the makers of the reality show have turned to their social media platforms to drop a hint, generating excitement with only six days left until the event.

Taking to X, the makers of Bigg Boss 17 provided a hint regarding the top three finalists of the show. The makers wrote, "If given a chance, whom would you give the trophy to? Munnara, Munawar, Abhishek." Currently, the top six competitors in the race for the coveted title consist of Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty. The competition is reaching its peak, and fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling moments and suspense that will precede the grand finale.

Meanwhile, a recent promo showcases the contestants facing intense scrutiny from the media. In the video, Vicky Jain is singled out for his insensitive treatment of his wife and fellow housemate, Ankita Lokhande. Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra also face questions from the press.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is scheduled for Sunday, January 28. It will be a two-day event, with Saturday's episode featuring the final moments among the top five contestants. Numerous evicted participants are expected to join the grand finale. Additionally, Orry, who was a guest on the show for a day, will team up with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbichiyaa for the momentous occasion. Krushna Abhishek, who is associated with Bigg Buzz, is likely to make an appearance as well. Salman Khan will host the show, although it remains unclear whether he will co-host with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, who were earlier featured in Sunday's Just Chill segment.

READ MORE