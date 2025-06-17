Mannara Chopra Loses Father, Advocate Raman Rai Handa; Pays Tribute To Her 'Pillar Of Strength' In Emotional Post

Hyderabad: Actor Mannara Chopra shared the upsetting news of her father's death, Advocate Raman Rai Handa, on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Mumbai. Mannara revealed this unfortunate news via an emotional post on her Instagram Story.

Along with the photo on the Instagram post, Mannara wrote: "It is with great grief and sadness that we announce the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family." The last rites will take place on June 18th at 1 PM at the Crematorium Ground at Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Mannara Chopra Mourns Father's Loss in Emotional Post (Photo: Instgaram)

Raman Rai Handa, 72, was a practicing lawyer at the Delhi High Court, and had made significant contributions to the legal community. He was reportedly ill for a few days, but the specific reason remains unknown. Raman was in Mumbai with family in his final days. He is survived by his wife, Kamini Chopra Handa, and daughters Mannara and Mitali. He was also the paternal uncle of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

Kamini, Mannara's mother, is the sister of Priyanka Chopra's father, which makes Mannara a first cousin of both Priyanka and Parineeti. The Chopra and Handa families have often been seen celebrating festivals and family milestones together.

Mannara Chopra made her Bollywood debut with Zid in 2014. It was not particularly successful and didn't gross well. Mannara then found work in the South and found roles in Telugu and Kannada films such as Thikka, Rogue, and Sita. She most recently appeared in the 2024 Telugu film Tiragabadara Saami alongside co-stars Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra.

However, Chopra garnered a terrific amount of attention and fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 17 where she triumphed as the second runner-up. Next, Mannara plans on completing a Punjabi film, Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan as she continues her regional cinema portfolio.