Manjummel Boys Director Opens up on Hindi Debut, CONFIMRS His Next With Pushpa Makers

Manjummel Boys helmer, Chidambaram, is all set to mark his directorial debut in Hindi cinema. The filmmaker is joining hands with Phantom Studios for his Hindi debut. The filmmaker also confirms collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind blockbuster hit Pushpa.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Chidambaram, the creative brain behind the runaway hit Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, is all set to make his mark in Hindi cinema with his directorial debut. This upcoming project is a collaboration with the Phantom Studios.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, the filmmaker disclosed that his Hindi debut is currently in the pre-production phase, and the casting is yet to be finalised. There were swirling reports about Chidambaram joining hands with the renowned Telugu production banner, Mythri Movie Makers. When asked about the same, he confirmed his collaboration with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

Chidambaram's claim to fame came with Manjummel Boys, which not only shattered records but also pleased critics with its captive narrative. Made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, the film went on to gross a staggering Rs 200 crore, cementing its place as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024. With this impressive track record, expectations will be sky-high for Chidambaram's Hindi debut.

Previously, when discussing his upcoming Hindi directorial debut with a newswire, Chidambaram shared his excitement. He highlighted this opportunity to delve into fresh narratives and connect with a broader audience, all while maintaining the storytelling essence that defines his work.

For unversed, Manjummel Boys, a production of Parava Films, is based on a true story and revolves around friends from Manjummel near Kochi embarking on a memorable trip to Kodaikanal. Released in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on February 22, the film garnered widespread acclaim from viewers and critics alike and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

