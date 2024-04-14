Manisha Rani Alleges Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Prize Money Not Received, Says Half Will Be Deducted

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani alleges that 50% of her prize money will be deducted, and she is yet to receive the rest. Shedding light on reality of reality shows, earlier Shiv Thakre too revealed similar experience when he won Bigg Boss Marathi 2.

Hyderabad: Manisha Rani, the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, has spoken up about not receiving her prize money. In a recent video blog, she mentioned that 50% of her Rs 30 lakh prize will be deducted, and she hasn't received the rest yet. This issue mirrors Shiv Thakare's experience, who was a finalist on Bigg Boss 16 and winner of Bigg Boss Marathi, and also claimed to have received only a fraction of his prize money.

Shiv Thakare's story gained attention when he revealed he got only a quarter of his Bigg Boss Marathi winnings. He explained, "I was supposed to get Rs 17 lakhs, but I only received Rs 11.5 lakhs in my account." Shiv wasn't aware he had to cover expenses like clothing and flights for his family, which weren't covered by the show makers.

Manisha Rani, during a vlog jokingly mentioned, "The Jhalak winning amount still hasn’t come, and they will deduct half of it." She humorously pointed out that people assume she's rolling in money due to her success, but that's not the reality for her.

Manisha had originally expressed her desire to use her winnings to support others. She entered the entertainment industry through Bigg Boss OTT and is now rumored to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

These stories shed light on the reality of reality shows. Contestants often face unexpected deductions and financial responsibilities. Manisha and Shiv's experiences show that despite the allure of prize money and fame, there are significant challenges contestants must navigate post-show.

