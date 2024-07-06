Manisha Koirala Reflects On Toxic Relationships: 'Fallen For Wrong Men, There Was A Red Flag Every Time, But Then..."

Hyderabad: Actor Manisha Koirala has been riding high on the success of her latest Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she plays the complex and ruthless character of Malikajaan. However, in stark contrast to her on-screen persona, Manisha has had her fair share of toxic relationships in real life. She opened up about her past experiences, revealing how she has consistently been drawn to the 'wrong men'.

Reflecting on her past romances, Manisha, in a recent interview at an event, confessed that she has spent a lot of time introspecting about her choices. "I have scrutinised why I have only fallen for the wrong men," she said. "I used to wonder if there was something wrong with me to be getting attracted to the most troubled person in the room." However, after much self-reflection, Manisha realised that she needed to work on herself before jumping into another relationship. "I have been single for five to six years now, and I am not in the mood to mingle because I still feel like there is a lot of work I need to do on myself," she said.

When asked about her ideal partner, Manisha expressed her desire for a genuine connection with someone who shares her values. "I'd love to have someone who is honest and accepting of where we both are in our lives. It's important to understand the lessons we need to learn and grow from, and to support each other on that journey." She highlighted the importance of having a partner who is passionate and driven, as she is a passionate person herself.

The Dil Se actor also spoke about her tendency to be overly forgiving in her past relationships. She stated, "As an outsider from Nepal, I didn't know many people, I was just out of school and didn't know right or wrong. I felt that loneliness a boyfriend or partner would feel, but that never happened." Instead, she found creative ways to cope with her loneliness.

"They would talk so romantically about relationships, about taking me on candlelight dinners, and I would wonder when that happened. There was a red flag every time, but then I would forgive and move on. With time and age, I realised that I had collected too many unnecessary people around me," she said.

Before Heeramandi, Manisha had appeared in films like Shehzada in 2023 and Sanju in 2018. Her latest role has brought her back into the spotlight, and her candid interview has given fans a glimpse into her personal life.